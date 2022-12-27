The latest balance raises the number of fatalities to fifty after the winter storm that hits the country and it is expected that the number will continue to rise in the coming days.

The highest number of deaths have been reported in the state of NY, where they died at least 27 people by the wave of polar cold coming from Canada. Another 14 have died in Buffalo.

The scope of the storm is unprecedented, affecting parts of the midwestern and eastern United States for six days, according to CBS. The storm has caused power outages, flight cancellations and has made streets and highways dangerous.

Millions of people have taken shelter from the frost overnight and into the early morning, however the storm has trapped some residents inside their homes due to snowdrifts. It has also left thousands of citizens without electricity.

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has stated that it is the “most devastating” storm in the history of Buffalo, where nearly 100 centimeters of snow have fallen.

“I cannot overstate how dangerous conditions continue to be,” Hochul said, urging residents to stay off the roads at Christmas.

Despite the fact that the weather conditions have improved during the day, more than 55 million people are under alert for low temperatures, with December 25 being the coldest since 1983 for cities such as Miami, Tampa, Orlando and West Palm Beach.

In addition, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled on Christmas Eve, while 2,000 flights have been canceled on December 25.

Approximately 60 percent of the US population has received some form of weather alert over the weekend.