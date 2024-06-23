Chihuahua.- So far in 2024, at least five trailer crashes have occurred, which have left only people injured, according to journalistic publications made in this media outlet.

In January of this year, a trailer with the company name ‘Fletes Mineros’, with license plates 35-AM7M and economic number 11 ended up crashing head-on into the Eastern Libramiento booth. The heavy unit collided with at least three vehicles that were waiting their turn to cross the booth. The incident occurred at kilometer 39 of the Eastern Bypass, in the direction of Ciudad Juárez to Chihuahua.

In this accident, Red Cross paramedics were alerted and responded to treat at least four people, without requiring their transfer to a hospital. Likewise, elements of the State Police and Highway Police attended and took note of the incident, and also made the corresponding sketch to determine responsibilities.

At the scene, at least one lane was momentarily interrupted, while tow truck personnel came to remove the units and reopen traffic. On March 28, a carom collision occurred between three vehicles, which caused traffic congestion on the highway that leads from Chihuahua to Aldama, where two women were treated for minor injuries. The driver of a Kenworth brand trailer, from the Express San Javier company, was traveling in the direction of Chihuahua to Aldama, from the center lane where he was going to return; However, when he turned around he cut off traffic to another vehicle. A Mazda CX-5 truck collided with the trailer, followed by a Ford Escape, whose driver failed to brake when he noticed the accident, joining the crash. On June 18, there were losses close to 2 million pesos due to thousands of burst and stolen bottles, in addition to two damaged trailers, after the crash recorded on the federal highway from Meoqui to Chihuahua.

The event occurred minutes before seven in the morning from south to north; One of the means of transportation involved was a fifth wheel with license plate 54A-Y5V from the State of Mexico, driven by Saúl SM, residing in Ciudad Juárez. Likewise, another trailer guided by Juan SA, residing in Coahuila, carrying license plate 98AN8P from the State of Mexico. At the time that the Kenworth trailer was traveling in one direction from Meoqui towards Chihuahua, the driver lost control of the steering wheel, impacting the central median until it ended up on the other side of the road, invading traffic, where the other truck was going and they collided. causing the merchandise to be scattered. The situation caused several drivers to begin the robbery and they loaded up to more than 10 cartons of beer into their vehicles and left via alternate routes to avoid being detained by the authorities, who after a few minutes arrived to protect the area, while both drivers They were examined by Red Cross paramedics in order to rule out serious injuries.

The last accident was last Thursday, when a trailer from the Fletes México company was consumed by fire after colliding with the retaining wall; Its driver would have fallen asleep, according to the report collected at the scene. According to the report, the trailer was traveling on the Eastern Bypass, but the driver lost control of the steering wheel when he fell asleep, and collided with the retaining wall, causing the cabin to overturn and starting the fire that reached the box, where it was carrying. plastic materials. Fatigue has repeatedly been the cause of mishaps, in sections such as the one between Jiménez and Torreón. On the night of Saturday, June 22, two drivers were seriously injured after a strong frontal impact on the highway leading to Ciudad Juárez. It was at km 26 of the road in question where motorists reported a serious accident between two trailers. According to the first versions collected at the scene, the driver of a yellow trailer, which was traveling in the direction towards Chihuahua, fell asleep, jumped the median, hitting a trailer from the S-mart company head-on.