Chihuahua.- The city of Chihuahua has five of the most dangerous intersections within the top 50 nationwide due to the number of road accidents that have occurred there, according to information from the new digital platform for Digital Analysis of Road Risks in Mexico presented this August by Estrategia Misión Cero.

In addition to presenting a map with the areas of greatest road risk throughout the urban area, the following intersections are listed as the most dangerous:

Periférico de la Juventud and its intersection with Antonio Ortiz Mena Boulevard ranks 14th nationwide with a total of 339 cases.

In second place is the Vicente Lombardo Toledano ring road at its intersection with Juan Pablo II Boulevard in 33rd place with 254 cases.

Likewise, the intersection of Teófilo Borunda Ortiz Avenue with Independencia Avenue is in 38th place with 254 registered cases. This is followed by Tecnológico Avenue with Juan Escutia Avenue in 39th place with the same number of incidents.

Also, at number 45 is the De la Juventud ring road with La Cantera Avenue with 239 cases.

In total, the five aforementioned intersections add up to just over 1,302 reports. Regarding the road network, three priority roads are identified for attention: Periférico de la Juventud, with 3,771 road accidents; Avenida Tecnológico, with 2,540 reports, and in third place, Avenida Teófilo Borunda, with 2,236.

It is worth noting that when analyzing accident rates at the national level, the city of Chihuahua ranked fourth with a rate of 1.7, a value above municipalities such as Álvaro Obregón, in Mexico City, or Monterrey, in Nuevo León, and only surpassed by Ensenada, the Cuauhtémoc municipality, and Tehuacán, in Puebla.

The above figures are the result of a study conducted through a consultation of the road accident databases of the AXA insurance company reported by the International Open Data Institute for 72 cities in Mexico for the period 2015-2023.

What do the statistics say?

This mapping of the areas with the highest road risk in Chihuahua is a freely accessible tool designed to provide decision-makers, civil society groups, academics and the general public with an evidence-based resource that identifies the intersections and roads with the highest road risk, said researcher and project coordinator Sergio Andrade.

“The above, since according to the Mission Zero Strategy, road safety in Mexico is an urgent issue that requires priority attention from the authorities. Considered as a neglected pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), deaths and serious injuries due to traffic accidents continue to be a pending issue despite the efforts made in recent years.”

First of all, the statistics reveal a worrying reality: although progress has been made in Mexico, the number of deaths remains high and mainly affects pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. The problem is not only measured in the number of deaths, but also in the number of serious injuries caused by traffic accidents, he stressed.

“The platform is a powerful tool that will allow all interested parties to access detailed and up-to-date information on the areas of greatest road risk in our cities with just a few clicks,” said Sergio Andrade Ochoa, Mission Zero Strategy Leader. “We hope that this initiative will drive important changes in road safety policies and encourage collective actions for prevention and safety on our streets.”

The platform is available for public consultation through the website https://opendata.estrategiamisioncero.mx/ with the intention that citizens share their findings and help create safer urban environments for all people.

[email protected]