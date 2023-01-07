Mexico City.- In a first review of the law theses, UNAM authorities found another four with similarities to that of Minister Yazmín Esquivel, involved in the plagiarism controversy.

The official who He aspired to the presidency of the Courthas been pointed out by plagiarize the thesis to Edgar Ulises Baez Gutierrez, former law student graduated a year earlier.

In an interview with Grupo REFORMA, Raul Contreras Bustamantedirector of the Faculty of Law, indicated that in the first two theses that entered into the plagiarism controversy they were advised by Martha Rodriguez Ortiz and the academic one is also related in the other four similar works.

“To date, huh? Until now, because remember that we had our activities suspended due to compliance with the collective agreements and we started working yesterday, so we are just starting the machinery,” said Contreras Bustamante.

The situation of academic Rodríguez Ortiz at UNAM will be defined next Monday by university advisors.

“There are elements that make us presume that she did not act with due academic integrity. She was thesis director, of these 2 that have been discussed. Up to now there are four other exams with the same theses and from what we have seen not only She was a thesis director, but she acts as a synod, that is, she is present at the exam,” she explained.

“So, that seems incredible to us, that there is no academic integrity and is not reciprocating trust given by the university,” he added.

The director specified that the theses with similarities or coincidences belong to former students of the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Aragón, the campus where the academic has worked.

He stressed that in the 7 years in which he has served as director of the Faculty of Law, he had not heard of a case similar to the one that will be analyzed next week.

He warned that if found guilty, the academic could even lose her right to teach at the institution, despite having a finality.