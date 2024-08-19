Chihuahua— From January to date, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and/or Family (FEM) has obtained a total of 395 convictions for gender crimes throughout the state, including those of a man and a woman accused of the femicide of a three-year-old girl and that of a soccer coach accused of rape.

According to statistics, the Northern Zone has 188, the Central Zone has 144, the Western Zone has 29, the Southern Zone has 27 and the Northwestern Zone has seven.

During 2023, the FEM obtained 792 rulings; 314 in the Central Zone, 379 in the North, 60 in the West, 38 in the South and one in the Northwest.

They participated in the femicide of a 3-year-old girl

One of the sentences was against Lina MC and José Domingo HA for aggravated femicide and omission, respectively, to the detriment of a three-year-old girl; both received 70 years in prison.

According to investigations, the events occurred on January 26, 2022, when elements of the Municipal Police of Ciudad Juárez responded to an emergency call from a woman who reported a minor dead in a house in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the girl’s body, so they transferred her to a clinic located in the Independencia II neighborhood, where they were notified that she no longer had vital signs and showed visible signs of physical violence.

The ministerial investigation revealed that inside the home, the accused, Lina MC, hit the victim repeatedly, causing injuries that led to his death.

While José Domingo HA, the minor’s biological father, did not intervene to prevent the attack against his daughter, since he had been aware of the situation for some time.

At the end of the oral trial, they were sentenced to 70 years in prison, which they will serve in the State Social Reintegration Center No. 3 and in the Women’s Social Reintegration Center No. 2 in Ciudad Juárez, in addition to paying 700 thousand pesos for damages.

Football coach raped a teenager

In June of this year, Cristián Alejandro C., 33, a former soccer coach, was sentenced to 14 years, five months and 10 days in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl in the city of Chihuahua.

As a result of an abbreviated procedure, the person responsible also had to agree to pay the amount of 56,758 pesos in cash, without this exempting him from going to prison.

The crimes he faced were rape and sexual abuse, both with aggravating circumstances against a teenager.

According to the narrative of the events, the accused worked as a coach at a soccer school and sexually assaulted the victim in October 2023, in the División del Norte neighborhood.

Cristian Alejandro CB was arrested by agents of the Specialized Group for Compliance with Arrest Warrants in the Villa Juárez neighborhood. After this, the FEM gathered all the evidence so that a judge could finally declare him guilty.

The head of the FEM, Wendy Paola Chávez Villanueva, said that the criminal proceedings against sexual aggressors of women and girls that end in convictions are proof of the work they do every day, not only to ensure that these acts do not go unpunished but also to ensure that the sanctioning process itself restores the rights of the victims and is reparative, by socially recognizing the criminal responsibility of these people.

“It doesn’t matter what the quality of the person who commits crimes is, whether they are public officials, teachers, doctors, etc., these qualities do not influence the FEM staff in carrying out their work every day,” said the prosecutor.

In this regard, Chávez Villanueva said that although they know there is still much to do, they will continue working to improve interventions.

“We know that we still have a lot to do, but we continue working to improve interventions and what corresponds to us in terms of time and quality of the processes, so that more cases are resolved as legally required,” he said.

He was violent towards his family

Arturo RR received a sentence this month for the crime of domestic violence, since the Public Ministry proved that on November 14, 2022, in a cemetery located in the Industrial neighborhood, in Ciudad Juárez, he psychologically assaulted his ex-sister-in-law and his minor nephews aged 16, 15, 11 and 10.

On May 2, 2023, Arturo RR, through a social network, made a publication in which he showed photographs and personal data of two of his victims, causing them to receive messages and calls from unknown people insulting them.

The Oral Court that issued the guilty verdict and the prison sentence that he will serve in Cereso number 3, took into account the convincing evidence provided by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to prove the guilt of the now convicted man.

In addition to the sentence, he was forced to undergo psychological treatment specialized in gender perspective and pay 341 thousand 610 pesos for reparation of moral and psychological damages through the social network where he defamed them.

He must also publish a retraction and public apology to his victims, sharing it in all the groups where he shared it.

He attacked a teenager in the Cerro de la Cruz neighborhood

José Alfredo MC was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found criminally responsible for the crimes of rape and sexual abuse, both with aggravated penalties, for events that occurred between October and December 2022, as well as in 2023, when he sexually assaulted a teenager in a home located in the Cerro de la Cruz neighborhood, in the city of Chihuahua.

The evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Sexual Crimes Investigation Unit was sufficient for the accused to choose to accept his participation in the events and end the proceedings against him early.

In this regard, the judge in charge of the criminal case in the Morelos Judicial District decided to issue the 15-year sentence to be served in the Aquiles Serdán prison.