Mexico.- Of the 2,469 municipalities in Mexico, there are 39 municipalities that have not registered any cases of Covid-19 from January 15, 2022, of which 34 are in Oaxaca.

According to data from the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), the 39 municipalities in the country without infections of Covid-19 share several characteristics of relative isolation.

These municipalities are located in Mountain regions, mainly in Oaxaca, have low population density and more than half of its inhabitants have very low or low accessibility to paved roads.

Read more: Covid-19 cases increase in sex workers in CDMX

“The territorial distribution of the disease has been heterogeneous due to factors such as: the concentration of the population in the urban area (more than 70 percent of the national population lives in cities), the connectivity of the road network, the mobility of people or the socioeconomic characteristics of the territories”, indicated the Coneval in an informative note.

“The spread of the disease has followed a pattern from urban areas to peripheral areas to finally spread to rural locations.”

Since the start of the pandemic, 98.4 percent of the country’s municipalities have registered at least one confirmed case of Covid-19. On January 15 there was active cases reported in 66.5 percent of the municipalities.

In the first fortnight of January, active cases were registered in 824 municipalities where there were none before.

The municipalities that registered the most active cases were Iztapalapa, with 9,734; Álvaro Obregón, with 8 thousand 999, Gustavo A. Madero, with 8 thousand 872, Centro (Villahermosa), with 6 thousand 644, and San Luis Potosí, with 6 thousand 200.

The Coneval highlighted that the municipalities with the highest proportion of the population in a situation of poverty, the incidence of infections has been relatively lower compared to the rest.

In the 629 municipalities with 80 percent or more of the population living in poverty, he detailed, 38 out of every 10,000 people have fallen ill with Covid-19, while in municipalities with less than 80 percent of the poor population the figure is from 354.

Coneval also pointed out that until January 15, 2022, 254 municipalities have not registered deaths from SARS-CoV-2. Most of them, he specified, are located in Oaxaca (184 demarcations), followed by Chiapas (32) and Puebla (10).

Likewise, it reported that of the 301 thousand 334 deaths registered to that date in Mexico, the majority were concentrated in metropolitan areas.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 23 on Covid-19

“The highest records are distributed in the western, Pacific, central regions and in the municipalities of the northern border. The states where the highest proportion of deaths have occurred are: State of Mexico (14.9 percent) and Mexico City (13.4 percent),” he said.