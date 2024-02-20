Applications for naturalization are piling up in Hesse: there are now almost 30,000 pending. With the new citizenship law coming into force, the authorities expect the number of cases to double or triple.

AAt the beginning of February, the Federal Council decided that foreign citizens could become naturalized after just five years instead of the previous eight. Without having to give up your old citizenship. Provided they can support themselves without government help. It will be a few months before the new law comes into force. However, applications for naturalization are already piling up.

According to the regional councils responsible for naturalization in Gießen, Kassel and Darmstadt, around 28,400 applications are currently pending in Hesse. That's almost 3,500 more than last summer. The waiting time until a new application is even processed is currently 16 months. And when the new law comes into force, “the number of applications is expected to double or triple,” according to the regional councils.