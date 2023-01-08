Mexico City.- Since the CDMX Metro was inaugurated in 1969, three of the four accidents with fatalities have occurred in the government of the morenista Claudia Sheinbaumincluding yesterday’s on Line 3.

At 9:16 a.m. yesterday, two trains collided between the Potrero and La Raza stations, killing one passenger and injuring 57.

Just on May 3, 2021, the collapse of a girder on Line 12 it left 26 dead and 65 injured, while on March 10, 2020 a collision at the Tacubaya station on Line 1 left 1 dead and 41 injured.

The Sheinbaum Government, Started in 2018, it has been questioned because in 2020 and 2021 the budget for the Metro decreased.

In addition, there have been multiple incidents, such as floods, open doors with the Metro running and short circuits, among others.

The only fatal mishap that has not occurred in the current Administration was that of October 20, 1975, when a convoy caught up with another at the Viaducto station on Line 2, causing the death of 31 people and injuries to 70.

According to witness accounts, convoy 414/415 left the Indios Verdes station yesterday in the direction of Universidad.

After passing the Potrero station, before reaching La Raza station, the train stopped in a tunnel and all the lights went out.

The passengers remained in the dark and static for at least 5 minutes, until unit 424/469 hit the train from behind.

Yaretzi, 28 years old and whose full name was not released, is the passenger who lost her life. In addition to her, four more people were trapped, including the driver of one of the convoys. They were rescued alive and transferred to different hospitals.

The Metro Collective Transportation System reported that, around 5:00 p.m., the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office completed the expert reports, although it did not report the causes of the accident and when full service could be resumed, since it was suspended from Indios Verdes to Tlatelolco.

They silence victims

Authorities in the capital prevented those affected by the Line 3 accident and their families from making statements about the tragedy.

While some of the injured were being discharged from the San Ángel Inn Chapultepec hospital, members of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office and the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims set up barriers at the main entrance of the clinic and escorted the families to official units without allowing them to give statements.

Even in a video circulating on social networks, a user pointed out that the authorities asked them not to record or say anything after the tragedy on Line 3.