Visiting small towns or unknown places is not something that many people usually do in California. However, if You are a lover of horror and storiesyou should not fail to know These 3 ghost towns. Distributed throughout the length and breadth of the Golden State, They offer a different experience.

A site specialized in tourism, revealed what these ghost towns are and where they are located in California. Most have strange spaces and attractions, offering unusual and sometimes paranormal experiences.

Bodie Ghost Town : an old mining town that was abandoned after the gold rush, following a fire that burned half of the inhabitants. Its ruins are well preserved and can be visited.

: an old mining town that was abandoned after the gold rush, following a fire that burned half of the inhabitants. Its ruins are well preserved and can be visited. Houdini Mansion : The property once belonged to a close friend of the legendary wizard. Having weathered several forest fires, the mansion is a European palatial home with waterfalls, exotic plants and French gardens.

: The property once belonged to a close friend of the legendary wizard. Having weathered several forest fires, the mansion is a European palatial home with waterfalls, exotic plants and French gardens. Museum of death: A collection of spooky stories await you here, although the space is not large, the exhibits are very well preserved and will scare even the bravest.

Houdini’s mansion in California Photo:TripAdvisor Share

How to visit these ghost places in California

If you decided to visit any of the sites recommended by AdequealTravel, You must take into account the location of these. The first of them, the ghost town of Bodyis located east of San Franciscofar from the big cities and immersed in the forest. The entrance fee to visit the abandoned houses is only US$8 for adults and US$5 for children.

The other two places are located in the city of Los Angeles. The mythical Houdini’s Mansion has the places where the mythical magician practiced his routines. According to some, the ghosts They appear at night for the crimes that were committed before the time of the magician. Finally, andThe Museum of Death is embedded in the Hollywood neighborhood and offers a terrifying experience.