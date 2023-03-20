Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.- Authorities of Chiapas they informed that they were already arrested three men as suspects of the violent death of Lucrecia Salvarecognized nurse of this state, who was found murdered on March 11.

The Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that investigative agents of the institution executed an arrest warrant for Alejandro “N”, Jesús “N” and José Domingo “N”, accused of the probable crime of femicide.

A control judge based in Tapachula issued the arrest warrants, it was specified.

As will be recalled, on March 11 the body of Lucrecia Salva, 53 years old and originally from Pijijiapan, was found with a bullet in the temple, and lying on a dirt road towards Escuintla, in the Soconusco region. Her vehicle was found in another area, abandoned.

His family and colleagues Health sectornurses and doctors, made marches in the week that ends today, to demand that the authorities clarify the case and punish to the person(s) responsible.

Lucrecia Salva was head of nurses from the Hospital de Alta Especialidad Ciudad Salud, in Tapachula, Chiapas, and had a master’s, doctorate and specialty. She was also a very active personality in the area where she worked and lived, and highly respected.