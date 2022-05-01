Sinaloa.- According to the report issued by the Ministry of Health in the state, it was reported that in Sinaloa only 125 active patientswhereby the epidemiological traffic light remains green.

On what was day 793 since the first case of covid-19 was known in the state, A total of 11 new infections were confirmeddistributed as follows: 4 in Ahome, 3 in Culiacán, 2 in Navolato, 1 in Guasave and 1 more in Salvador Alvarado.

With these cases, the municipalities that maintain more than 10 active cases are Culiacán, with 79; Ahome, with 16; Mazatlan, with 14, and Guasave, with 11.

According to the report of the health authorities, in the last 24 hours no new deaths were recordedso the historical number of deaths dSince the pandemic began, it remains at 9,827.

In this sense, the municipalities of Culiacán, Ahome, Mazatlán and Guasave, in that order, are the ones that have registered the most deaths due to the virus.

It was also indicated that 12 Sinaloans were discharged after responding favorably to the treatment started once it was confirmed that they suffered from the deadly disease; with them there are already 112 thousand 732 people in the state that They have managed to recover from the virus.

The figure that continues to alarm, to a certain extent, the authorities is that of suspected cases, since the Ministry of Health has detected a total of 2 thousand 890, which in case of being positivecould represent a new outbreak of cases in the state.

The cases of this type are distributed as follows: 1,450 in Culiacán, 772 in Mazatlán, 370 in Ahome, 145 in Guasave, 57 in Navolato, 18 in El Fuerte, 14 in Escuinapa, 10 in Salvador Alvarado; in Mocorito, Cosalá and Angostura there are 8 cases; in Badiraguato and Elota, 6; while the rest of the municipalities maintain less than 5 suspected cases.

Health institutions, such as the IMSS, maintain permanent vaccination points to apply the fourth doses to adults over 60 years of age and also for delayed cases of first, second and third doses against the deadly virus.