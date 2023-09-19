On the night of this Monday, September 18, a strong collision occurred between a Mi Macro Calzada unit and a public transport bus, which left a balance of 28 people injured.

The accident occurred in Governor Curiel Avenue almost on the corner of Patrianear the Sea Market, at approximately 8:00 p.m. this Monday.

According to reports, of the total 28 injured, at leastThe four people were transferred in regular condition to Clinic 46 of the IMSS.

Likewise, it was reported that 24 people are still being evaluated and the injuries they present are not serious.

It should be noted that the events occurred around 8:00 p.m. this Monday, a time when public transportation is filled with passengers seeking to get home.

As reported by Civil Protection of Guadalajara, emergency services such as the Green Cross, Red Cross, SAMU are working there.

So far it has not been reported if anyone has been arrested for this mishap.

