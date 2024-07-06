Chihuahua, Chih.- From January to June of this year, there have been 24 femicides at the state level, of which 17 have already been prosecuted, two have been concluded due to the death of the accused, and five are under investigation; this does not include the latest case that occurred on July 4th, when a man killed his partner in a motel room.

The above was announced by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM), which investigates in a specialized manner the crimes committed against the family and women in the State of Chihuahua.

Of the total number of femicides, the majority have occurred in both the capital and the border city; among the cases is one that occurred in January of this year, when the authorities opened an investigation for the crime of femicide against one Gustavo SH, who allegedly beat and stabbed a teenager to death in a house in the Parajes de San Isidro subdivision in Ciudad Juárez.

On the 20th of that month, personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office went to a house located on Volcán la Joya Street, # 1080, where they found the body of a woman who was half-naked in the bedroom, who had cuts and bruises on different parts of her body.

A FEM investigator said that a man was the one who reported the murder, saying that his brother had confessed to him that he killed the young woman and then tried to clean up the scene, where the agents found a knife with blood stains and the victim, on the second floor of the house.

In the midst of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, Julia Lizet LB, 41, was beaten to death on Congreso Street in the El Salto neighborhood.

The victim was identified by her daughter and according to information provided by the authorities, she was attacked in several parts of the body, mainly in the head.

According to the daughter, she was drinking with some people she did not know, so yesterday she was informed that a person had died in the El Salto neighborhood.

According to Gabriela LB, her mother left home around 2:00 p.m. to meet people whose details she did not know.

On March 30, in the industrial colony of the city of Chihuahua, a man killed his wife and then committed suicide.

Initially, the violent incident was reported as a double homicide against a couple, however, after preliminary investigations, the authorities determined that it was a femicide and the suicide of the aggressor.

The events occurred on Carlos Pereyra Street, outside the house marked with the number 1712 in the aforementioned neighborhood, where the discovery of two bodies with obvious gunshot wounds was reported.

On the morning of Thursday, March 14, a woman was murdered and her body was dumped in the Lomas de San José neighborhood.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m., police officers in unit 603 went to Sierra Madre Oriental and Toluca streets, where an anonymous caller reported the presence of a lifeless, naked person on the street.

On that occasion, a municipal police coordinator said that they found a woman face down at the scene with signs of violence visible all over her body.

April began violently. On Tuesday the 2nd, during a search in the Samalayuca desert, the body of Sayra Esmeralda RG, 27, was found. She had been reported missing since March 29. Christian Emmanuel BQ, who was the victim’s partner and was brought before a judge for this femicide.

At the hearing, the public prosecutors stated that the accused traveled with the victim in a blue Honda Pilot on March 29 to a location that has not yet been identified, although within the Municipality of Juárez, and then murdered her by strangulation.

After the attack, he allegedly moved the body to a dirt road almost two kilometers from Miguel de la Madrid Avenue, where he set it on fire in order to erase evidence.

In April, Leydi Elena MA was found dead, buried in the yard of a home located at the intersection of Provincia de Cataluña and Provincia de Aranda streets, in the Parajes de Oriente subdivision in Juárez.

For this reason, a Control Judge linked José Andrés LO to the process for the crime of aggravated femicide.

The woman received several stab wounds and the cause of death was cranial trauma, after being hit in the head. 70 percent of the body surface was burned and her body was buried in a clandestine grave.

The most recent incident occurred on July 4, when Francisco OE, 37 years old, allegedly beat his partner to death in a motel room.

According to the report, it was around 2:20 a.m. last Thursday, when a call was received on the 911 emergency line, in which a case of violence against a woman was reported in a room at the motel called Las Palmas, located on the highway to Cuauhtémoc.

When the DSPM officers arrived, they found, in addition to the alleged murderer, a 32-year-old woman, who had multiple bruises on different parts of her body.

An ambulance from the Chihuahua State Government Rescue Unit (URGE) also arrived, and after an examination, paramedics determined that the patient no longer had vital signs.

According to information gathered at the scene, the alleged perpetrator of the homicide is the victim’s partner, who was beaten to death.

Municipal agents arrested on the spot the person who identified himself as Francisco OE, 37 years old, who was placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for the alleged crime of femicide.

Mexico closed 2023 with a record of 848 women victims of femicide, according to official data from the National Public Security System (SNSP).