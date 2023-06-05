Election day for the government of the State of Mexico and Coahuila closed with 23 complaints for possible electoral crimes submitted to the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FISEL), of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Of the total complaints, 19 correspond to the State of Mexico and four to Coahuilabut only three of these 23 complaints were presented during the development of electoral day.

In addition, the FISEL received a total of 429 inquiries about possible electoral crimes through their Citizen Attention Systems (FEDETEL and FEDENET), of which 67 could correspond to electoral crimes of a local nature, for which they will be turned over to the prosecutors of the states of Coahuila and the State of Mexico.

In accordance with the General Law on Electoral Crimes, the FISEL is only competent in federal electoral crimes related to collecting or withholding original credentials, altering the Federal Voter Registry, coercing or coercing federal public servants or conditions the provision of a public service or a federal social program.

Added to these conducts are those related to federal public officials, who coerce their subordinates to participate in proselytizing eventsvote or abstain from voting or give support to any political option.