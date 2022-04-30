Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

There are 219 children who have died in the framework of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Refugees from Ukraine

Displaced Ukrainians arrive at the Lviv train station, to flee the Russian military operation.

Photo:

MIGUEL A. LOPES/EFE/EPA

Displaced Ukrainians arrive at the Lviv train station, to flee the Russian military operation.

The largest number of victims was recorded in the Donetsk region, in kyiv, the Kharkov region and more.

A total of 219 children have died in Ukraine from the Russian invasion since it began on February 24.according to figures from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office cited this Saturday by the ‘Ukrinform’ agency.

See also  Medvedev responded to the words of the head of the European Commission about the alleged imminent default of Russia

The largest number of victims was recorded in the Donetsk region (139), in kyiv (115), the Kharkov region (95), the Chernigov region (68), Kherson (44) and Mikolaiv (43).

In other areas with a greater number of combats, the number of children killed by the Russian offensive is 37 in Lugansk and 27 in Zaporizhia.

UKRAINE

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Military Forces in Donetsk.

(You can read: ‘Russia is not at war with NATO, but NATO seems to be’: Lavrov).

The Attorney General’s Office pointed out that these figures are not definitive, since work is being done in the areas where most of the hostilities are taking placeespecially in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

In addition, regular airstrikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure and residential areas by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,570 educational institutions, of which 111 were completely destroyed.

(It may interest you: Volodimir Zelenski and Vladimir Putin could meet at the G20 summit).

See also  A Gulf man tries to break into a women's apartment at 6 in the morning

In the days since the Russian invasion, according to the prosecution, almost 400 children have been injured.

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#children #died #framework #Russian #invasion #Ukraine

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Irregular numbers in the Anxo Carro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.