There are 219 children who have died in the framework of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 219 children have died in Ukraine from the Russian invasion since it began on February 24.according to figures from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office cited this Saturday by the ‘Ukrinform’ agency.

The largest number of victims was recorded in the Donetsk region (139), in kyiv (115), the Kharkov region (95), the Chernigov region (68), Kherson (44) and Mikolaiv (43).

In other areas with a greater number of combats, the number of children killed by the Russian offensive is 37 in Lugansk and 27 in Zaporizhia.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Military Forces in Donetsk.

The Attorney General’s Office pointed out that these figures are not definitive, since work is being done in the areas where most of the hostilities are taking placeespecially in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

In addition, regular airstrikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure and residential areas by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,570 educational institutions, of which 111 were completely destroyed.

In the days since the Russian invasion, according to the prosecution, almost 400 children have been injured.

EFE