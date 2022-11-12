Mexico.- In Mexico there have been 1,928 intentional and culpable homicides against people between 0 and 18 years of agefrom January to September this year 2022, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

Michoacan, Guanajuato and Zacatecas are the states that today present a higher crime rate in this area, with 204 cases, 179, and 131, respectively. Meanwhile, in Sinaloa there have been 42 homicides against minors.

Recruitment

With the permanence of the Armed Forces and the National Guard in public security tasks, it is expected that they will reduce the number of homicides against children and adolescents, said Raúl Sapién Santos, president of the National Council of Private Security.

He explained to Debate that the problem is that the rights of children have not been safeguarded, since “we have forgotten that we have to guarantee and preserve their life, survival and their own development,” he said.

The President of the Council considered that the rule of law had been violated as there was a breakdown in the social fabric.

“Today the issue of child recruitment by organized crime is getting tougher,” he said.

The solution is not only about providing a sufficient budget for the municipal and state police, but it is an issue that comes from education in the family, integration, the culture of legality, as well as the approval of the Decree initiative by which the General Law of Civic and Itinerant Justice is issued, he explained.

This law has among its objectives “to bring conflict resolution mechanisms, as well as procedures and services to remote populations of difficult access and marginalized areas.”

disappearances

One issue that is currently neglected is the role played by social networks and television programs in inciting and romanticizing the lives of drug traffickers and issues of an illicit nature, Sapién said.

The family must be strengthened, access to education, health, that children and adolescents can carry out sports and artistic activities, he said.

“All this energy of young people is taken advantage of in an illegal way by organized crime.” He stressed that even this has an explanation, which is that minors do not commit crimes, but administrative offenses; therefore, they are used to shoot, do drug dealing and be part of human trafficking networks where they are forced to perform sex work.

It should be noted that in Mexico, from January 2020 to October 2022, 5,279 minors between 0 and 17 years of age are missing and unaccounted for, of which 1,022 cases were reported in the State of Mexico, which is the entity with the most disappearances of minors in that period; In Sinaloa there were 77 disappearances of minors, according to the National Commission for the Search of Persons of the Ministry of the Interior.

“You don’t know where these children are, you don’t know if they are part of organized crime today, were taken to another country or were used in illegal organ trafficking.”

arms trafficking

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón, stated that “violence cannot be reduced with the current volume of arms trafficking… we think that the United States has not taken important actions in this matter.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 55,996 weapons have been seized in Mexico between January 1, 2020 and September 22, 2022; Tijuana has a record of 3,201 weapons, Ciudad Juárez of 2,179 weapons and Guadalajara of 1,217. While the counties in the United States that sell the largest number of weapons seized in Mexico are Hartford; Maricopa, in Arizona, and Harris, in Texas, informed the chancellor.

The Data

confiscation of weapons

55 thousand 996 weapons have been seized in Mexico between January 1, 2020 and September 22, 2022, which come from the United States, according to information from the Attorney General of the Republic.