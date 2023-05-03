Two policemen were killed in it municipality of Guadalupe, Zacatecas, this Tuesday; Less than 48 hours after armed individuals “raised” one police element and killed another, also in this municipality.

The events occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, in the subdivision Villas de Guadalupe, where were the elements of the Municipal Police when armed subjects attacked them.

According to the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Table, an attack with a firearm against police elements was reported to the 911 Emergency System.

Therefore, various police forces mobilized to the place, who set up a security device in the area and confirmed the attack.

The spokesperson emphasized that the two policemen attacked, elements of the General Directorate of Municipal Public Security (DGSPM) were they were patrolling in Villas de Guadalupe, when they were shot.

He also added that after being reviewed by paramedics, it was determined that both elements no longer had vital signs.

Finally, to the site, cordoned off by other police officers, experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) arrived to take charge of the corresponding expert investigations, as well as the removal of the bodies.

17 policemen assassinated in Zacatecas

As far as this 2023 goes 17 police officers have been assassinated in Zacatecas, increasing homicides against this sector in recent days.

Only on April 24 was the homicide of an element reported in the municipality of Cuauhtémoc; a day later they killed another in Morelos; on April 27 to one in Pánuco.

And early Monday morning, one more police element was riddled with bullets in Guadalupe, in addition to the fact that it was also reported that his brother, who was also a policeman, was also deprived of his liberty.