Sinaloa.- Due to drought problem in Culiacan, 17 communities are already assisted by the Potable Water and Sewage Board of Culiacán (japac), informed Jesús Higuera Laura.

The general manager of Japac expressed that, unlike 2021, this phenomenon has not been so aggressive, but even so, citizens must make proper use of water.

“Right now we have 17 communities from the syndicate of Jesus Maria, Tepuche, Imala, El Salado and Las Tapiasto the communities that are presenting problems, water is being taken in tankers for domestic use”.

Read more: There are 2,389 suspected cases of Covid-19 in Sinaloa

He assured that the dry season has already begun here in Culiacán, fortunately it has not been as aggressive as in 2021, but he still calls on citizens to make proper use of water to avoid severe drought problems. Since in 2021 at this time there were already 50 communities with drought and, throughout the year, more than 100 localities had shortages.

Activities

The Japac yesterday carried out a walk as part of the activities of the World Water Day. The walk was held in the Botanical Garden and they participated in different categories, one of them was disabled people, where they sought to include children and adults with disabilities who wanted to join the activity.

723 people from the six different categories participated, in which the first three places in each one were awarded and a raffle was also held among all the participants.

The general manager of Japac commented that said walk is a traditional event carried out by the municipality to send a message to society that it is necessary to raise awareness about the care of the vital liquid.