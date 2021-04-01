The coronavirus crisis has caused many companies to close their business. Some will reopen in a while but others no longer have an outlet. Even so, the data ensures that business insolvencies decreased in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of state aid such as ERTE, ICO credits or even state bailouts.

However, according to Coface, the decrease in the number of insolvencies only shows that they were reported but not avoided, that is to say, that they are “hidden insolvencies”. In this way, it calculates that some 1,600 companies in Spain belong to this group, 34% more than in 2019, and that they are companies whose bankruptcy is only a matter of time.

This data could have been worse, indicates the insurer in its report, if it had not opted for the ERTE, which have shown great efficiency in maintaining employment and the business fabric. For example, in retail, Coface estimates that ERTEs limited the profit decline to -26% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to -67% that could have fallen without this mechanism. Even so, they assure that this measure has not prevented a “meteoric increase” in business insolvencies in the tourism sector, with a year-on-year increase of 90% in the second half of 2020.

“Our results indicate that, in general, corporate financial health deteriorated markedly in 2020, something that would normally translate into an increase in bad debts,” explains the report, which ensures that if all hidden bad debts come to light in 2021 , you can expect a “substantial” increase in the figures this year. And it is not the only year that something like this has happened. In Spain, for example, 4,100 bad debts were reported in 2015, 15% below the 4,800 in 2019. However, the number of bad debts consistent with their simulated ratios would be close to 5,700. “The difference between these simulated insolvencies and the reported figure gives us the amount of our hidden insolvencies, which in 2020 were around 1,600,” they say. However, they claim that it is impossible to guarantee that all (or even most) of the hidden insolvencies of 2020 will materialize in 2021.

Among the reasons for this delay in insolvencies is administrative collapse. “It is common for courts to be overwhelmed by an increase in insolvency filings, creating congestion in the system.” The results also suggest that the bankruptcy moratorium is not the only thing postponing the wave of insolvencies. In Spain, the growing insolvencies in the tourism sector show that bank credit plays a crucial role. Data from the European Central Bank (ECB) survey on bank loans indicate that Spanish banks are ahead of their peers in tightening credit standards. Therefore, the willingness of banks to support marginally viable companies will be key.

Comparing the 2020 bad debt figures with the estimated health of the companies, we have reason to expect a “catch-up” process on bad debts from 2021, but the speed of this process and its outcome will depend on several factors highly. uncertain that have not yet been determined. In the first place, it will depend on the speed with which the confinements end, which in turn depends on the speed of vaccination, the insurer affects. It will also depend on the continuity of the will of state support, in a context of growing fiscal concerns.

Finally, it remains to be seen to what extent politicians are willing to allow corporate bankruptcies, taking into account the electoral costs of governing amid a wave of insolvencies. With an election year in Germany, a looming campaign in France and southern Europe always prone to parliamentary collapse, we must not discount the political factor, the report explains.