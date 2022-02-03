Morelia, Michoacán.- This Thursday, there are 12 lifeless bodies located in Michoacán, in the last 72 hours. This morning, residents found the lifeless bodies of three women and a man in the Tenencia de Atécuaro, for which they immediately notified the authorities, who confirmed the facts, on land near the Zimpanio Sur neighborhood, in the vicinity of the road that leads to San Miguel del Monte.

As a result of the events, patrolmen requested the intervention of the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE), for which, later, the Crime Scene and Expert Services Unit (USPEC) arrived, which undertook the respective investigations and transferred the corpses to the morgue for the practice of the rigorous necropsy- The FGE reported that during the first actions it was possible to establish that the female victims were between the ages of 20 and 25, approximately; while the man, around 30 years. Evidence was located at the site and was labeled and packed to be included in the Investigation File.

It should be noted that, last Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, the bodies of four people were abandoned in front of the entrance to a private property in the town of Tacátzcuaro, in Tingüindín, Michoacán. The finding had certain coincidences with the one registered on Tuesday, February 1, at the same point in the area known as La Yácata. There were four victims, all with firearm impacts; however, only two of the last four were handcuffed.

“Personnel from the Jiquilpan Regional Prosecutor’s Office set up in a property known as La Yácata, in the town of Tacátzcuaro of the aforementioned municipality, to carry out actions in relation to the homicide of four men, unidentified so far, who presented injuries caused by firearm projectile,” a statement said Tuesday.

When the second multi-homicide was confirmed, security elements arrived to cordon off the area waiting for experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to lift the bodies and transfer them to Semefo. The identity of the victims is still unknown, they are all male; one of them was wearing camouflage-type clothing, another blue denim pants and a burgundy shirt. While the third executed was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt, and one more was also wearing blue jeans and a dark brown jacket.

Until last night, the FGE of Michoacán had not provided more information on the second multi-homicide, with similar characteristics and located at the same point, near the border with the state of Jalisco. Between January 26 and February 1, the entity accumulated 54 intentional homicides, that is, more than seven crimes of this type per day, and since the beginning of the year they added 253, according to official figures.