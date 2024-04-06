Minister of the STF said that he has technology to support expertise in matters that do not have

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luiz Fux stated this Saturday (April 6, 2024) that there is an overload of cases that end up in the Supreme Court.

“You know that nowadays everything is pushed to the STF. People ask when they’re going, they don’t know when they’ll be back”said during the 10th Brazil Conference 2024, held at Harvard University (USA).

Pondering a technology used by the Court to support the expertise that ministers do not have, for example, on specific environmental laws, he said that, with the tool, the “11 ministers take the place of 20,000 or 18,000 magistrates”.

BRAZIL CONFERENCE

The event has been promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston region, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latin immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience made up mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

