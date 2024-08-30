The disappearances of people are not isolated cases, since in the state of Chihuahua there are 3,831 current reports, and Juárez is the main municipality with 1,038 victims, reported relatives and organizations on this border.

In order to reach out to the community and raise awareness of the reality of the crime, yesterday, within the framework of the International Day of the Victims of Forced Disappearance, part of the families and groups that offer them social, legal and emotional support held a dialogue with students from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ).

Relatives of missing men and women told university students their stories in the search for their loved ones, during the event organized by the Paso del Norte Human Rights Center (CDHPN), which is currently following 24 cases of missing men and 10 cases of identified dead men.

“Our job is to defend the right to be searched for and the right of families to know what happened to their loved ones, which is also a right of the community in the face of the thousands of cases of disappearance that exist in Ciudad Juárez,” explained attorney Karla Palacios Flores. The CDHPN was born in 2001 as a space for discussion among religious groups to understand the violence that was then experienced in Ciudad Juárez, but until 2011 – in the context of the war against drug trafficking – it consolidated its work on the issue of missing men, through free defense and psychosocial support services. “There are more than 115 thousand missing people nationwide, but it does not reflect the reality of the problem, because there are many cases in which there is no report. Juárez is the municipality in the state with the most cases of crime victims, mainly people between 18 and 24 years old. These are not isolated cases, which is why the community, getting together, is essential,” she stressed. Part of the work of the CDHPN is the search for people alive and dead, defending the right of families to participate in the searches, as well as supporting them in training to be able to identify areas of possible clandestine graves and to identify when it is a bone remains. Faced with the need to group together to meet in public spaces and demand immediate attention to their cases, in 2013 a network of relatives was consolidated that was called the Collective Families United for Truth and Justice, supported by the Center.

‘A missing person never leaves your mind’

Alejandro Durán Calderón, coordinator of the Collective Families United for Truth and Justice, shared with the students the process of searching for his brother, César Gonzalo Durán Calderón, who was deprived of his liberty on July 19, 2011 in the city of Cuauhtémoc. He recalled that his brother “Chalo” grew up in the state of Chihuahua until he decided to go to the United States illegally, where he married an American citizen, had two sons and a daughter, but in order to regularize his status in the neighboring country he had to return to Mexico for a year; however, he found a country that “was no longer the one he left, he was returning to a country at war… the so-called war against drug trafficking.” “Chalo” disappeared in Cuauhtémoc and since then nothing has been known about his whereabouts, but “a missing person never stops being thought of, the pain of absence is very difficult to describe,” he confessed when asking the students to think of the people they love the most and imagine that suddenly they don’t see them anymore, and imagine dates like their birthday, Mother’s Day or Christmas, and explained that they live with that pain. Alejandro also highlighted the institutional violence that families face, since no one is prepared for the disappearance of a family member, and when they go to the State Attorney General’s Office they often find themselves revictimized with phrases like “if they disappeared him it’s because he was up to something,” “get over it” or “let it go.” “In 2011, in Chihuahua, disappearances were not recognized and we fought, in the case of men, with statements from the governor and the president that we were lying, as if the families would one day wake up and he had already disappeared,” he recalled. “We are coming across others who suffer the same pain as us. We experience pain in a different way. In the family there are almost always one or two people who take on the role of searching, and that doesn’t mean that other people don’t feel pain, but for me it is a way of facing pain. For others it is through faith or solitude. There are even some who have lost their lives facing loneliness in the midst of so much pain,” explained the psychologist. Thirteen years after his brother’s disappearance, he stressed that families are still standing because there are supportive actors, such as organizations, who never leave them alone. “What is it up to society? To remember, because the Government’s strategy is to bet on forgetting, so I ask to make the missing visible and give voice to the demands of the families, to make an echo,” Durán asked the participants, as well as to share the pain and the difficult journey; but also the achievements of finding people with or without life and the changes that have been made in the authorities thanks to their struggle.

‘We families are the first searchers’

Ana Cuéllar Figueroa, mother of Jessica Ivonne Padilla Cuéllar, who disappeared on July 7, 2011 at the age of 17, recalled that her daughter was in her fourth semester at Río Grande High School and dreamed of being a doctor, specializing in geriatrics, but disappeared while looking for work to buy her uniform and school supplies. “It’s been 13 years without an answer, 13 years that I have had to walk since day zero when she never came back. We, the families, are the first to search, we have been searching 24 hours a day for information, data has been lost, information has been lost in the Attorney General’s Office… the authorities, the three levels still have no results, they continue to do useless work; after 13 years I have not heard anything about my daughter,” the mother claimed. She recalled that the day she disappeared was a Thursday and that when she saw that she did not arrive home she went with her son to look for her at the bus stop, then with her husband to look for her in the city center, then they went around roads and dance halls, at midnight they continued the search in hospitals and at 3:00 in the morning they went to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo). When they did not find her, they went to the FGE, where they asked Ana to return at 10:00 in the morning to file a missing persons report, but when the person who attended to her went “she was clinging to what had she done to my daughter,” and questioned her “if we find your daughter you can go to jail, well, to prison, for neglect of care because she is a minor,” so after almost two hours she was able to file her complaint. “It has been 13 years of fighting against that, of seeking demand, 13 years without a response from the authorities. I know that my walk all this time has not been in vain because it has served to prevent the disappearance of other men and women,” she shared. Ivonne Mendoza, from the Center for the Integral Development of Women (Cedimac), accompanied the mother, as she has done with other mothers of victims of femicide and disappearance in Ciudad Juárez. “The mothers have changed the vision of the disappearance of girls and women and have changed the context,” she said, recalling that in 1993 the registry of disappearances and femicides began in Juárez, a city that years later was recognized worldwide for the crime. Mendoza stressed that the Prosecutor’s Office lacks a specialized team in the investigation of long-standing disappearances, since investigating the case of a person who has just disappeared is not the same as that of someone who disappeared years ago. The meeting was also attended by lawyer Sara Villegas, from the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), which defends the cause of refugees, forcibly displaced people, as is the case of Zoraida Rojas García, mother of Kevin Damián Rojas, 25 years old, who disappeared on May 14, 2022. The mother said that her son was disappeared in Orizaba, Veracruz and she had to flee to save the life of her other 14-year-old son, which is why she is currently at this border. Villegas denounced that the disappearance of migrants is an issue that is made invisible by the authorities, since there is no type of record “and it does not seem that there will be.”

