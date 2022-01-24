Star Comics announces that since February 2 will be available in stores THERAPY GAME BOX, the collector’s box from the spin-off series by SECRET XXX, two volumes that make up the complete series with a special free postcard.

Further details are available below.

THERAPY GAME BOX: THE SECRET XXX SPIN-OFF COMING WITH A COLLECTION BOX AND A POSTCARD

In February, in the Queer series. “Did the fact that I forgot everything hurt him enough to make him hate me?”

One of the most acclaimed Boys’ Love series of recent years is about to debut in Italy with an edition that has attracted fans of the genre since the announcement: THERAPY GAME – spin-off of the just published SECRET XXX – is coming in February with an exclusive collector’s box which collects the two volumes of the miniseries and one postcard attached.

In THERAPY GAME we will find two secondary characters that appeared in SECRET XXX, the serious and thoughtful Shizuma and the exuberant Minato, brothers respectively of Shohei and Itsuki, the protagonists of the main story.

One evening, in the throes of alcohol, the two boys end up in bed together. Upon awakening, Minato discovers that Shizuma has completely forgotten about their meeting and their time together and, blinded by anger, decides to enact a sweet revenge. Betting with his friends, he declares that he will be able to conquer Shizuma, only to break his heart.

But the story between the two will take an unexpected turn and Minato’s cruel game will end up becoming… a love story in the name of sweetness, which will melt even the most impassive hearts!

Spin-off of the sweet and funny SECRET XXX, compared to which it enjoyed even greater success, THERAPY GAME he will reveal the background of some of the most beloved secondary characters of the main work, created by the acclaimed sensei Meguru Hinohara.

The author will lead us to discover the feelings of the two protagonists, showing us what is really hidden in the heart of a boy like Minato, apparently disillusioned and ruthless, but in reality sensitive and protective.

Will the two boys be able to be honest with each other, putting aside unnecessary and painful bets, or will the wounds of the past take over their relationship?

From 2 February it will be possible to read this overwhelming story in one breath, thanks to THERAPY GAME BOX, available in the comic shop, bookshop and online store (including the site starcomics.com).

THERAPY GAME BOX

(EXPLICIT CONTENT)

Meguru Hinohara

12,8 × 18, B, b / ne col, pp. 170 + 194, with dust jacket, € 13.00

Release date: 02/02/2022 in the comic shop, bookshop and online store with box containing the two volumes and a postcard

Isbn 9788822629975

Meguru Hinohara was born on January 20 and is one of the most successful Boys’ Love authors of recent years. Among his works Secret XXX (2016) and Therapy Game (2017), published in the famous magazine «Dear +».

