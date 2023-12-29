The nurses check that the windows of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid are closed and enter Vera, a golden retriever dog, accompanied by her canine guide, Jenifer San José. They are in the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry unit waiting for the admitted adolescents to arrive. In the world, one in seven people between 10 and 19 years old suffers from a mental health problem, according to data from the World Health Organization, and suicide is the fourth cause of death among the young population. For this reason, the Chair of Animals and Society of the Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) and this hospital have launched a program of animal-assisted interventions, called Inspiradog. The dogs, previously trained, facilitate the recovery of these patients and humanize their stay in the hospital.

As soon as the session starts Vera He goes towards the young woman who is more nervous. “She is very empathetic,” says her dog handler. The 20 adolescents admitted, between 12 and 17 years old, begin the therapy with their arms crossed and a constant movement of their legs, typical of anxious behavior, but the dog walks among them and demands affection. Between caresses and caresses, the young people's body posture relaxes and they begin to tell how they feel.

This therapeutic project, developed in collaboration with the Association of Experts Bitácora Psicología y Bienestar and financed with funds from the Dingonatura Foundation, aims to alleviate the feeling of isolation that these patients have and contribute to the resolution of their emotional and social problems. The connection with the animal favors increased self-esteem, control of impulsivity and reduction of anxiety.

The director of the Chair of Animals and Society at the URJC, Nuria Máximo, explains that living beings need to bond with nature and animals. “It's an innate connection called biophilia,” she says. For this reason, the dog achieves the receptivity of the patient who, generally, enters closed in on himself, with an assertive attitude. “The animal opens the first door so that the rest of the professionals can work later,” says Máximo.

The social personality of the dog, linked to its loyal character, promotes a feeling of security in these adolescents. The coordinator of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry unit at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid, Rodrigo Puente, explains that these dogs “favor the bond because they demand contact and are easy attachment figures,” at a time when the majority of Adolescents admitted to the hospital feel judged by their surroundings and distrust others. “Many of them have had very annoying experiences,” the doctor explains. Trust is generated between the animal and the adolescent that allows the advancement of medical and psychological treatment.

Puente clarifies that 60% of admitted patients have attempted suicide or self-harm. “They have a depressive character and difficulty in emotional regulation,” she clarifies. Other young people suffer from eating disorders or suffer from psychotic symptoms. They are mostly women. “We suspect that self-harm attempts are a more frequent way of expressing discomfort among them. The internalized pathology of adolescent girls is mostly emotional. However, boys often show aggressive behavior or tend to consume substances,” the doctor clarifies.

The therapy is carried out in groups of 10 people, once a week for 45 minutes, and is guided by clinical psychologist expert in interventions with animals Carolina Ormazábal. She designs mindfulness activities so patients learn to redirect their intrusive thoughts. One exercise consists of the young people getting the dog to stop demanding affection so that she can concentrate on something else, for example, her toy.

Adolescents also work with “the emotional traffic light” to learn to relax. “Yeah Vera “She meets another dog in the park and gets nervous, what can we do?” asks the psychologist. “Not every time they tell you calm down, you calm down, it depends on who tells you and how,” responds a young woman while she caresses the dog.

“Matching their diaphragmatic breathing with that of the dog also helps them,” clarifies Ormazábal. They automate strategies that help them calm down so that in a moment of difficulty they do not become blocked. They learn tricks to self-manage their feelings outside the hospital. They identify emotions, regulate and normalize them.

The right dog to work with these patients does not need to have a specific breed, but it does need to have a stable and very sociable character, according to the canine guide. “We need 'gift dogs' to look for the kids because they are not there right now to take the first step,” says Máximo.

San José trains self-control, stability, independence and security in Vera so that she can transmit it to young people: “If the patient has to be empowered in decision-making, the dog has to be empowered too.” In addition to being its canine guide, she is its owner, something that she considers essential for the animal to appear confident. She does not exercise excessive obedience. This prevents your pet from waiting for an order, the important thing is that you focus on the patient.

Therapy sessions are not designed with a specific time forecast because admissions and medical discharges cannot be foreseen. In each day “an emotional skill intrinsic to all spheres of the person is worked on because mental health affects the entire organism,” says Máximo.

The medical team observes good results. “The children greatly reduce their anxiety symptoms. The colleagues tell us that they come to the therapeutic meal session more relaxed and receptive. In the classes ―taught at the hospital― they also concentrate better,” says Ormazábal.

There are five minutes left to end the session and everyone surrounds Vera. The only teenager who was afraid of her caresses her on the part of her body furthest from her mouth. “I wish I had a little dog in every room,” says a young woman. They rush until the last second to be with the animal. The patients of the 12 de Octubre Hospital already know that they have Vera “to lend a helping hand” when they need it most.

