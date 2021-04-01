It was the eighties in Madrid. Some Argentine friends had invited me to a meeting that brought together various intellectuals from what was considered “post-Franco progress”; writers, journalists, artists, psychoanalysts. Someone sitting next to me spoke to me: “Are you Argentine? Psychoanalyst?” The question amused me because of the stereotype, but I understood that it had to do with the massive exodus of Argentine psychoanalysts and social psychologists that after the 76 coup they had settled in Spain. But fundamentally with the aura of prestige at that time and the extensive diffusion that the studies and practices of psychoanalysis reached in our country, within the framework of a growing libertarian vocation that, since the 1920s, set out to revolutionize both politics and spirits.

From the series “Patient” by Karin Idelson. Malba Collection

There is no doubt that both the Marxism As the psychoanalysis They crossed a core space of radical Argentine culture between the 60s and 70s of the 20th century. It is impossible to deny the influence of these two currents on the thought and attitudes of a good part of the intellectuality from this country. And it is something that can still be perceived in theoretical statements and daily speeches, beyond the fact that the logic of its utopian ambitions has been frayed in the tangle of styles and behaviors of the postmodernity.

The arrival and spread of Marxism and psychoanalysis cannot be analyzed apart from the great phenomenon of migratory currents that came from Europe. Both of Mitteleuropa as from Italy or Spain. Thus, Buenos Aires, that Babel for which Beatriz Sarlo interpreted the utopian ambition of the Panlengua in Xul SolarIt was not only a linguistic but also an intellectual Babel. In the sense of a protean integration of cultural models. It could be said that in a certain way it was this fruitful chaos that paid for the model of Argentine culture that emerges in the radical voltage of crosses that the exhibition proposes Therapy in it Malba.

Thus, psychoanalysis made its foothold in Argentina with the arrival of professionals specializing in mental health Europeans. Most of them were fleeing the Nazism that from the beginning of the 30s spread dramatically throughout Europe. But the development and diffusion that it reached in our country constitutes a special and complex phenomenon that has been a source of interest inside and outside our country. As well as the early influence it exerted on the arts, mainly on surrealist artists and poets but also on different forms of action art from the 60s and 70s.

What factors could have influenced such a complex and novel theoretical model for the local thought of the time to develop so deeply, to the point of becoming part of the country’s cultural identity and penetrating speech with its idioms?

It is important to point out in this sense that since 1922 the translation into Spanish of the complete works of Freud. Material that soon aroused the interest of prominent intellectuals of the time such as Jose Ingenieros and Hannibal Ponce, two central figures if their theoretical contributions to the intersection of Marxism and psychoanalysis in Argentine and Latin American culture are considered. Beyond Ponce’s thought was close to Adler’s and Jean piaget and that of Engineers will find himself more attracted by parapsychological phenomena and the occult.

Marie Langer studied at the Vienna Psychoanalytic School before coming to Argentina.

Still, it wasn’t until 1942 that the legendary APA, –Argentine Psychoanalytic Association– that the practice of psychoanalysis and its training found the institutional framework that facilitated its affirmation and dissemination. The APA brought together several professionals trained in Europe. Among them, Celes Cárcamo who had studied in Paris; Mimi langer, who had studied at the Vienna Psychoanalytic School, and the Spanish Angel garma, graduated from the Berlin Institute. But fundamentally two figures who would become a kind of heroes in this field: Enrique Pichon-Rivière and Arnaldo Rascovsky.

Pichon-Rivière was a hinge figure between the world of psychoanalysis and the universe of art in Argentina. And the workshop of Juan Batlle Planas that he frequented, the area par excellence of that bond that proliferated in multiple contacts. At a time when the Surrealism, the interest in the practices of automatic writing and the dreamlike had become an object of general fascination in these circles.

Enrique Pichon Rivière, a key figure in the psi field and promoter of social psychology.

Towards 1934 Batlle Planas had started in automatism, convinced – as Gabriela Francone maintains – of the still unknown energy potential of man. Thus, Batlle Planas adapted surrealist aesthetics and automatism to these concerns.

His series of Paranoid X-rays they were for Pichon-Rivière an excellent expression of the Freudian notion of the “sinister.” The psychoanalyst doctor considered the sinister as one of the richest contributions to the psychology of art, according to the fragment of conversations he had with Vicente Zito Lema, published in the magazine that accompanies the exhibition Terapia. Profound student of this issue and its role in madness and fear, he explains the sinister as a feeling of fright that emerges before the appearance of the ominous hidden in the familiar.

But the importance it has for art is in relation to its other side, the beauty and the marvelous, which would operate as the overcoming of the anguish due to the darkness of that feeling. But it is not a question of a classic beauty but of the “beautiful as the fortuitous meeting of a sewing machine and an umbrella on a dissecting table”, as Isidore Ducasse defined it, Count of Lautréamont. Since he read The Songs of Maldoror this fundamental figure for European surrealist thought became central in the course of Pichon-Rivière’s investigations into the sinister and the marvelous. He dedicated a book to him and, to a great extent, Pichon’s fascination for Lautréamont spilled over into the circles he frequented at the time.

The mother, the work of Libero Badii. Photo: Courtesy Malba

When the 100th anniversary of Ducasse’s birth was commemorated in 1970, Vicente Zito Lema and Aldo Pellegrini organized a large tribute exhibition at the gallery Godiva with nineteen artists and seventeen poets that give the dimension of that influence. Among them was Batlle Planas, who presented “The true portrait of the Count of Lautréamont”, one of the artist’s drawings that now make up Therapy. But also Roberto Aizemberg, Ernesto Deira, Noé Nojechowiz, Rómulo Macció, Aída Carballo, Víctor Chab and the poets Jacobo Fijman, Enrique Molina, Juan Gelman, Edgar Bailey, Rodolfo Alonso and, of course, Aldo Pellegrini and Zito Lema.

There is no doubt that the figure of Pichon-Riviére was key in the articulation of art and psychoanalysis and in fact it could be said that the different nuclei that structure the exhibition in some way are related to the themes that he discussed and deepened: the craziness, the sinister, surrealism, the extension of the practice towards the group and the relationship between the unconscious and language.

