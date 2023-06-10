If repeated use of tea bags does not cause much harm to the body, then their repeated use creates a risk of intestinal infection. Andrey Yakushev, a therapist and gastroenterologist at the branch of the Israeli clinic Hadassah in Skolkovo, spoke about this on Saturday, June 10.

As the doctor explained, without heat treatment, bacteria are bred in an already used tea bag, which can cause unpleasant consequences – especially when brewing with thermopots, which do not contain boiling water, but hot water.

“If you put a tea bag in such hot water, already pretty “colonized” with harmful microorganisms, then it will no longer be tea, but a cocktail dangerous to health,” Yakushev said. “Gazeta.Ru”.

In addition, he noted the loss of taste when repeatedly brewing tea bags. So, in addition to the concentration of tea, the amount of useful vitamins and microelements contained in the drink is noticeably reduced. Therefore, it is recommended to use tea bags only once, the expert added.

At the end of May, Andrey Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance specialist in primary health care of the Moscow Department of Health, told how many cups of tea you can drink a day. According to the doctor, due to the caffeine contained in tea, excessive consumption of it can lead to insomnia and increased excitability. Therefore, it is optimal to consume up to four cups of tea per day.