Therapist Olga Chirkova: walking in the cold without a hat, you can earn not meningitis, but alopecia

Walking without a hat in the cold, contrary to popular myths, you can earn not meningitis, but alopecia or inflammation of the nerve, said Olga Chirkova, a general practitioner. About the real consequences of walking without head cleaning in sub-zero temperatures, she warned in an interview with News.ru.

Chirkova pointed out that meningitis is an infectious disease. From hypothermia, only a headache can appear, sometimes developing into a migraine.

In addition, according to her, cold air provokes the occurrence of dermatitis of the scalp and harms the hair follicles. “Because of this, hair deteriorates qualitatively. Alopecia may begin, ”Chirkova warned. Such walks threaten with infectious and inflammatory diseases, she continued. “Cold suppresses the activity of the immune system, so you can get SARS and other respiratory diseases. You can also chill the facial and trigeminal nerve, ”concluded the doctor.

Earlier, Asel Nurtazina, head of the educational department of the Department of Clinical Immunology and Allergology at Sechenov University, listed the signs of a negative reaction of the body to negative temperatures. According to her, an allergy to cold can be recognized by a number of characteristic symptoms, the most obvious of which are swelling and hives.