On the danger of sudden freezing of hands in a radio interview Sputnik warned the therapist Alexei Khukhrev. He stated that such a condition may indicate the presence of the disease.

“There is such a Raynaud’s syndrome, which is not a disease in itself, but is an integral part of many rheumatic diseases. How does this differ from ordinary cold hands – the border is clearly visible there. For example, to the knuckles, the fingers become white, like wax, and the other part of the hand is of a normal color, and her temperature is normal, ”the specialist explained.

The doctor added that such a sharp freezing of the hands is usually accompanied by pain, because a person has a spasm of blood vessels, behind which, as a rule, there is some kind of illness. At the same time, in the heat, the fingers begin to turn blue, he noted.

The expert noted that for some people, cold hands are a normal condition and should not be confused with pathological chilliness of the limbs.

