Therapist Konstantinova: after swine flu, the patient may experience inflammation of the heart

After suffering from swine flu, the patient may experience inflammation of the heart muscle and lining of the heart. About it warned INVITRO-Ural therapist Marina Konstantinova in an interview with Ura.ru.

According to Konstantinova, the list of complications of swine flu includes inflammation of the heart muscle and the lining of the heart – pericarditis and myocarditis.

In addition, the H1N1 influenza virus can infect blood vessels, causing them to break, leading to a high chance of bleeding. At the same time, one can observe the manifestation of a rash that resembles bruises of various sizes – from a point to several centimeters.

The therapist emphasized that a common complication is viral pneumonia, which can be joined by high fever and cyanosis of the skin.

Earlier, an immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov called an unusual symptom of the flu – abdominal pain without high fever. “These may be manifestations in the gastrointestinal tract,” Kryuchkov explained.