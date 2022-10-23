“Prime”: the therapist Alexandrova spoke about the dangers of diets with food restrictions

Dietary restrictions can bring not health benefits, but colossal harm. About it warned doctor-therapist of the network of clinics “Atlas” Olga Alexandrova in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

According to Alexandrova, popular diets that limit the consumption of certain foods can cause great harm to the functioning of the organs. The keto diet increases the risk of death from all diseases due to an unnatural reduction in the proportion of carbohydrates in the diet.

“In addition, if a person has impaired carbohydrate metabolism, then the keto diet can lead to ketoacidosis. This dangerous condition can even end in death if timely assistance is not provided, ”the specialist emphasized.

A raw food diet, in turn, will lead to a serious decrease in the level of cholesterol, which is necessary for the production of sex hormones, which is especially dangerous for the female body.

“Drinking diet also causes constant fatigue, because liquid, even including mashed potatoes and cereals, is not able to give a person enough energy, macro- and microelements,” Alexandrova summed up.

Earlier, a dietitian Elena Solomatina named foods that cause drowsiness. According to her, eating meat, sweets and foods with melatonin can cause fatigue. Foods that are long and hard to digest also reduce strength.