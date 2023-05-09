The main danger posed to human health by geomagnetic storms, in an interview with “Evening Moscow” called the therapist Nadezhda Chernyshova.

According to the specialist, during the days of special activity of magnetic storms, chronic diseases can become aggravated in a person. In addition, headaches, mood swings and increased fatigue may occur.

The doctor also warned that weather-dependent and elderly people are at risk of developing heart attacks, strokes and hypertensive crises. Magnetic storms can also affect the mental health of people.

According to the public service news, G2 level magnetic storms are expected on Earth on May 9 and 10.

Earlier, very strong G4 level magnetic storms were recorded in Moscow on April 23 and 24.