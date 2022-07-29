Psychotherapist Vilkov: an obsessive desire to maintain cleanliness can be a symptom of neurosis

Love for cleanliness and order can be a symptom of neurosis, says psychotherapist Alexei Vilkov. Other ways to determine the mental illness of a person by his habits named in an interview for Evening Moscow.

According to Vilkov, by how a person relates to order, one can determine the characteristics of his personality or even identify problems with the psyche. The therapist explained that there is no motivation to clean if the person is depressed or apathetic.

An obsessive desire to maintain perfect order all the time, according to him, indicates increased anxiety in neurosis, anxiety and obsessive states: a person suffering from them will blow off every speck of dust he notices.

In conclusion, the expert stressed that the love of order can be just a character trait and does not always indicate the presence of psychological problems. For example, if a person always makes sure that things are in the places where he placed them, then, according to the doctor, he can talk about the epileptoid or pedantic nature of the personality.

