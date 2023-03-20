On March 19, Elena Popova, Deputy General Director for Medical Activities, Chief Physician of INVITRO-Stavropol Territory, told why people often experience an exacerbation of chronic diseases in the spring.

“Usually, several major chronic diseases are exacerbated in the spring-autumn period. Firstly, these are diseases of the gastrointestinal tract: chronic gastritis, enteritis, colitis, gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcer. This happens for various reasons: weakened immunity, lack of vitamins, changes in acidity, stress, ”she quotes RT.

Popova noted that spring is a transitional period for the body due to nutrition. In winter and early spring, there are fewer fruits and vegetables in the diet, so there may not be enough vitamins and elements necessary for the natural renewal of the gastric mucosa. Also, due to the approach of the beach season, people are starting to follow strict diets in order to lose weight. This further reduces the activity of the immune system, which causes chronic stress.

Against this background, the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach increases, followed by a damaging effect on its mucosa, Popova emphasized.

In addition, the doctor reminded that a weakened immune system, hormonal disruptions, active flowering of plants lead to exacerbations of allergies.

According to her, in the spring the temperature rises, grasses begin to bloom, and the content of dust, pollen, seeds, fluff and other substances dangerous for asthmatics increases in the air. Against this background, exacerbations of bronchial asthma begin. Pulmonologists recommend that patients with this disease in the spring take the prescribed drugs especially carefully, and if symptoms of deterioration in breathing appear, immediately consult a doctor.

To prevent exacerbations of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, Popova recommended to follow a sparing diet, eat right, and regularly take medications prescribed by the attending physician. In addition, it is necessary to exclude from the diet products that damage the mucous membrane.

Earlier that day, Deputy Chief Physician for Therapy, physician at the Atlas clinics, Olga Aleksandrova, advised people to take more walks in the spring to improve their health. According to her, it is also worth eating a varied diet and observing a sleep schedule.