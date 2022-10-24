Therapist Kobryanov said that good sleep and physical activity prolong life

The head of the therapeutic department of the MMC MEDSI on Michurinsky Prospekt, general practitioner, gastroenterologist Mikhail Kobryanov told what habits help to prolong life. His words leads prime agency.

Kobryanov named a way to prolong life and stated that good sleep and moderate physical activity lasting 150-300 minutes a week contribute to this. Proper occupational hygiene and the absence of overstrain and overwork in the workplace are also useful for the body. Prolongs life and the rejection of the use of tobacco and alcoholic beverages.

To maintain health, it is equally important to eat right. Should be taken on a daily basis

fruits, vegetables, legumes (lentils or beans, for example), nuts and whole grains. The therapist also called for reducing sugar and saturated fat to ten percent of total energy, fat to 30 percent, and salt to a teaspoon per day.

