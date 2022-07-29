The walls speak in the center of the Hospitaller Sisters of Palencia. “We are not 40, but we are the main ones,” say spray-painted posters hung on egg cups attached to the walls. Homemade soundproofing that surrounds a modest technical table and several microphones in front of which three users sit in this space, which treats people with disabilities, mental illnesses or the elderly. One of the therapies, which with its 10-year duration has become the longest in the area, consists of a weekly radio program that reports intramural news and has interviewed more than 400 guests. Silence is requested: Radio Gurugú begins.

More information

The three announcers still feel the bug of the waves when they go to record. Enrique Picayo, the oldest with eight of his 68 years on the air; José Luis Valencia, 74 and seven in the studio; and Lidia Ledesma, 62 and two in the project, await this time on the airwaves during the week that began as entertainment in these vast facilities on the outskirts of the city and that has tenaciously carved a niche for itself on the local grill: the chain Ser de Palencia broadcasts this content every week, created by and for inclusion. The three announcers have accumulated an experience that makes them announce without hesitation when Eva Varona and Ana de la Huerta, those responsible for the program, give them the signal. Ledesma explains that she knew something about radio, because she studied Arts in her day and had the presenter Pepe Navarro as a teacher. Picayo, of Galician origin, participated in a radio station in a hospital where he spent time and comments that he was a classmate of the former Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (PP), with whom he spoke the last time he went to Palencia: “I He said that it was the same, that I only lacked hair.”

A morning with them reveals that the objective of the workshops is fulfilled. There they have learned to work as a team, empathy, communication skills and have strengthened their commitment. Valencia details that the name of Radio Gurugú was chosen by popular vote because the property, with more than a century of history, “is on a hill in Palencia that they called Gurugú”, like the mountain in northern Morocco. Varona and De la Huerta smile when they hear them. “We feel it as something of ours, there is improvement from the first programs and during the week they prepare the following ones”, describe the workers. Valencia sums up that emotion with a sincere “when I pick up the artichoke, I lose myself”. So much work also brings recognition, something that makes eyes shine and allows glimpses of smiles behind the essential masks of this closed space. The team assures that they have sometimes been recognized in bars or pharmacies in Palencia “only by voice” and that their companions stop eating when on Fridays at that time the Ser broadcasts the radio session of the day.

The Radio Gurugú team: José Luis Valencia, Lidia Ledesma and Enrique Picayo together with the monitors Eva Varona and Ana de la Huerta. Martha Landaluce

The caregivers celebrate the expansion of this adventure, which once a year calls for an inclusive radio marathon to show that “they are people with different abilities, they are very motivated and the program is being replicated in centers in Santander and Zaragoza”. Such is the effect that Ledesma, who communicates at great speed before facing the microphone — “I’m rushing, I should speak more slowly!” —, changes tone when her time comes. The dream of these reporters is to continue growing and incorporate new voices into Gurugú, as Picayo acknowledges: “We want the audience to grow and more people with us.” More doubts show about who his ideal interviewee would be, although Ledesma jumps with that spontaneity so well received in these programs: “To Pope Francis, we are in a religious center! Let’s see what Paquito says.”

The programs are dedicated to a corner of the studio, where they honor old collaborators who have died. There they keep photos and letters that they left behind before they died, such as the memory of a radio amateur in a wheelchair, a former journalist, who presumed to be the “mobile unit”. The former colleague Elena recognized this function when writing her farewell: “My life has passed between lights and shadows, but here I have learned to see the positive side of things.”

