The specifications for future cannabis-based drugs, which will be used in an experiment from next year, were published on Sunday, October 18.

This is the last step before choosing suppliers. Experimentation with therapeutic cannabis, voted by the National Assembly a year ago, was authorized by a decree published on October 9. She must start “no later than March 31”, “for a period of two years”, and will concern at least 3,000 patients.

The decree published Sunday in the Official Journal confirms which pharmaceutical forms will be authorized and in which cases they can be used.

Medicines will come in the form of oils, capsules and dried flower spray. They will only be given to patients with serious illnesses (some forms of epilepsy, neuropathic pain, side effects of chemotherapy, palliative care or multiple sclerosis) and only “in case of insufficient relief or poor tolerance” with existing treatments.

The National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM) must now publish the call for applications on its website to select the providers who will provide the medicines.

This experiment, eagerly awaited by patient associations, was initially to be launched in September 2020, but the ANSM had announced this summer a postponement to January 2021 due to unforeseen events linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.