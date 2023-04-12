Theranos Scam | Startup fraudster Elizabeth Holmes jailed at the end of April

Holmes became a billionaire with technology that was supposed to revolutionize blood testing. The method did not work, the value of the company’s billions melted to zero and Holmes faces more than 11 years in prison.

BLOOD TESTING COMPANY Founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes will be jailed at the end of April. A U.S. federal judge said on Monday that he was skeptical of Holmes’ request to remain free during an appeal. Britain, among others, reported on the matter public radio BBC and a British newspaper The Guardian.

Last year, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for fraud. The judge of the court Edward Davila stated at the time that Holmes would not have to surrender before April. Holmes is due to begin his sentence on April 27.

Holmes’ lawyers had tried to keep the woman free by appealing to childcare. Holmes has two children, one born this year. In addition, Holmes had said that he would raise issues so weighty that they could justify a new trial.

The prosecutor had tried to prove that Holmes is about to flee the country – last year the convict had bought a one-way flight to Mexico. In his decision, Judge Davila stated that Holmes was unlikely to flee or pose a danger to people.

However, according to the judge, Holmes’ appeal is unlikely to lead to a reversal of the sentence or a new trial. Waiting for the appeal to be heard outside the prison would require the judge to judge this to be likely.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 at just 19 years old. At first it was a success story.

Holmes was considered Piilakso’s startup queen and a visionary who promised to revolutionize blood testing. The young woman was valued by the business world and praised by the media.

Theranos was supposed to revolutionize blood testing with technology that enabled hundreds of tests from a single drop of blood. Investors trusted the idea so much that Theranos’ value shot into the billions. Holmes, on the other hand, amassed such a huge fortune with the blood testing company that she became the youngest self-made female billionaire of all time.

Theranos and Holmes’ steep decline began in 2015 when The Wall Street Journal reports on problems with blood testing. The revolutionary technology did not work in practice.

Forbes estimates the following year, that the company’s value had melted from billions to zero. Holmes was sued for defrauding investors.