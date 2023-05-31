Theranos Scam | Elizabeth Holmes began her prison sentence

The New York Times describes what kind of conditions might await Holmes, according to the prison handbook.

Over The founder of the blood testing company Theranos, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison Elizabeth Holmes arrived at the prison on Tuesday to serve his sentence. The matter is reported, among other things, by a US newspaper The New York Times (NY Times).

Holmes turned himself in to authorities Tuesday at the Bryan jail. It is located approximately 90 minutes from the city of Houston, Texas.

Holmes the company Theranos, which he founded when he was only in his twenties, received extensive media attention. With Theranos, Holmes gained a reputation as Silicon Valley’s startup queen and a fortune of billions. The company was supposed to revolutionize blood testing and blood analysis with just a few drops of blood.

In the end, it was revealed that the company’s equipment and tests did not work as promised. Holmes, 39, was eventually sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison last year.

The New York Times describes in his article what kind of conditions might await Holmes according to the prison manual. There are 655 prisoners in the prison in question, who are expected to work in the canteen, for example.

Holmes manages to communicate with his two children during video calls or weekend and holiday meetings. According to the rules, calls can last 15 minutes.

Based on the manual, Holmes would not have access to the internet, but for example buying a radio or mp3 player to listen to “kind” (non-explicit) music is possible. Time can be spent, for example, with movies, knitting or ceramics.