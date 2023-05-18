Theranos | Elizabeth Holmes is due to start her prison sentence at the end of the month

The founder of blood testing company Theranos was supposed to report to prison as early as April, but lawyers had filed a last-minute appeal. The court rejected the appeal on Tuesday.

Silicon Valley the founder of the blood testing company Theranos, which collapsed from a pet to a disgrace of Elizabeth Holmes must start his prison sentence at the end of the month.

He was due to report to prison as early as late last month, but his lawyers had filed a last-minute appeal after a previous appeal was dismissed.

Holmes, 39, had hoped to live free while his appeal is heard in federal court. The appeals process can take up to a year.

However, the appeals court rejected a fresh appeal on Tuesday and ordered Holmes to report to prison on May 30.

Holmes raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and a huge fortune for his pioneering blood-testing technology company Theranos, but it was eventually revealed to be a scam.

A year ago in January, Holmes was found guilty of fraud. However, the sentence was postponed several times, and he finally received a prison sentence of more than 11 years last November. Since Holmes was expecting a child at the time, she was ordered to report to prison only in late April.

Holmes himself has denied the charges and appealed the decision.

According to media reports, a US judge Edward Davila had recommended that Holmes serve her sentence in a women’s prison in Texas.

In a separate decision, Davila ordered Holmes and his partner By Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to pay $452 million to the victims of its fraud. These include, among others, the media mogul who owns Fox News Rupert Murdochto whom the duo owes $125 million, according to a judge.

Yet in 2014, Holmes was hailed as Silicon Valley’s startup queen and compared to Apple founder, the late To Steve Jobs. The same year Forbesmagazine named her the world’s youngest female billionaire, whose fortune was not inherited but self-acquired. The magazine estimated that his net worth was 4.5 billion dollars at the time.

Theranos markets testing technology that would identify, for example, cancer or diabetes from a few drops of blood taken from the fingertip of a patient.

The test device named Edison did not actually work as it was supposed to. It also turned out that Theranos had done a large part of its tests with devices developed by other companies.