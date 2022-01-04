Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes found guilty. He had promised to revolutionize blood testing with his start up

Elizabeth Holmes, former Silicon Valley star who promised to revolutionize blood testing with Theranos, his start-up, now risks up to 20 years behind bars. In fact, a California court convicted her of fraud. After more than three months of trial and 50 hours of deliberation, the jury of the San Jose court found her guilty of deceiving investors.

The jury found a guilty settlement on 4 counts, acquitted her for 4 others and did not reach a unanimous verdict on 3 others. The 37-year-old woman founded Theranos in 2003, at the age of 19 years, promising faster and cheaper diagnostic tools than traditional laboratories.

With the help of a well-constructed history, she had managed in a few years to gain the trust of prominent personalities and to raise funds from prestigious investors, attracted by the profile of this young woman, a rarity in the male world of Californian engineers.

