“The new John Cena”, that’s how blunt many experts and people close to WWE are when asked about Austin Theory, who was left alone with Theory last week. The one from Georgia is 24 years old and has a great future ahead of him. Will it be like the legend Cena? It is early to know, but for now the first title of both has been the United States Championship. Theory also has the public support of Vince McMahon, who posed with him for a post-match selfie. In the lawsuit, andThe fighter offered a great match against another very talented wrestler like Finn Balor. To take the win, Theory managed to dodge a move from Balor and managed to land his finisher. There is a future for him.

Outside of that title change, the highlights were two rivalries led by veteran wrestlers. Seth Rollins came out to defend, again, his loss at WrestleMania 38 against Cody Rhodes. He based his argument on the lack of notice he had to prepare for the fight. Therefore, he challenged Rhodes to a match against an unknown opponent. The newcomer accepted and ended up facing Kevin Owens. In a very close match, an argument between Seth and KO ended with the canadian leaving the ring and losing by counting out of the roped. That turned Rollins on, who attacked his rival at WrestleMania Backlash (May 8). It was not the only time for Owens, as he took a lie detector test on Ezekiel. The Canadian maintains that it is Elias, and not his younger brother, but the machine agreed with Ezekiel, who was attacked by Chad Gable (he controlled the truth machine) and they had a fight. Ezekiel wonwho was superior and received Otis’s attack when he saw that his partner was in trouble.

On the other hand, Edge and Damian Priest attacked AJ Styles in a seen and unseen, a good preamble to what could happen on May 8, since Edge and Styles will face each other again in the next PPV. While, Sasha Banks and Naomi retained the Raw tag team titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, which marked the end of this team. Rhea attacked Liv after the defeat and then did not want to explain. Continuing on the female roster, it was confirmed that Bianca Belair will expose the Raw title against Sonya Deville next week. The champion attacked the authority, but was only fined a dollar, which turned Deville on. In the rest of the program, See Mahaan defeated Jeff Brooks, Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) to the RKBro’s (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle), who were distracted by the music of The Usos and a special segment took place with the 24/7 Championship as protagonist. The weddings of Dana Brooke and Reggie and Akira Tozawa and Tamina took place. After a big mess, the belt changed hands four times, but Brooke finished with the belt again, yes, he betrayed Tozawa and ended up going with R-Truth. Finally, MVP and Omos challenged Bobby Lashley to an arm wrestling competition.