Years ago, a Lacanian psychoanalyst made things very clear to my youthful theoretical vehemence, eager to read (and understand) Jacques Lacan: embarking on the path of reading Lacanian texts was the work of a lifetime. It was not worth the support of those readers North Americans in which someone selects extracts from books for the reader, those that have formed the theoretical veneer that every self-respecting visual culture has needed for decades. Furthermore, he continued reflecting, to understand Lacan it was not enough to read his writings and seminars. It was essential to go through the divan.

The young Félix Guattari must have heard a similar story, a ghostly presence that returns from his indisputable glamor in the eighties of the 20th century, who has just become the protagonist of the exhibition machinations at the Museo Reina Sofía, a collaborative project between almost 20 people who have spent the last five years working to put the proposal on its feet. Although Guattari’s luck in the Lacanian field was shared by very few: not only did he attend the mythical seminars of Dr. Lacan, but he also had the honor of being one of the very few psychoanalyzed by him on a couch that was not cheap, by the way. It would even be said that, despite the fundamentalists who have tried to write a customized history —on both sides, Lacanians and activists—, the differences between Lacan and Guattari were not so great.

It is evident in the diagrams of the second that open machinations, a technique that learns from Lacan, and even in the concept of “machine” from Guattari and his page accomplice Deleuze, understood as a liberating entity that subverts the productive machine of capitalism and already enunciated in Lacan’s desiring machines. The team of five curators has organized the exhibition based on this concept, freely reread, to configure three axes: War Machines, Schizo Machines —reference to the method for dealing with mental issues outside the usual framework and close to the Lacanian concept of “madness” as an alternative discourse, and not “pathology”— and Cinema machines and care.

Either way, the protagonist of machinations, Guattari, had everything to win the battle against Lacan in the conformation of the theoretical discourse that has dominated the world from the United States since the eighties. Son of 68, Guattari had trained in Paris 8, the split of the Sorbonne led by Hélène Cixous. He had a reputation as an activist and was imbued with the alternative, which he brought to the therapies at the Clinique de la Borde. For some he had a Californian and lysergic touch. Just like Guy Debord years later, Guattari was, with his insults to the system, the perfect element to give a twist to that “institutional criticism” that, from the North American world, became a global mantra. With his nomadic identities, very popular in the eighties, he infiltrated the readersbattlefield for the french theory, as it began to be called in American universities in the seventies.

The french theory, with the expected changes, has been building some texts written in English that seem to have been written in French and texts in Spanish translated from the Franco-English ones; cumbersome, self-referential —theory for theory’s sake— and excluding due to the difficulty of reading it. From the USA, the french theory it has been implanted everywhere in a muted neocolonial maneuver, which in curatorial projects often washes its face by resorting to lesser-known artists, the better, or to countries outside the “established circuit”, for what the categorization is worth.

This internationalist model governs machinations, with a theoretical discourse behind which for decades professors, curators and museum directors, curators or experts in all kinds of visualizations and for all uses have sheltered us, for the sake of the aforementioned “institutional criticism”. The concept, which hovers over this, like other exhibitions at the Museo Reina Sofía, is related to a questioning of cultural institutions and the search for alternative models —an issue linked to Guattari—, although, submerged in its own theoretical inaccessibility, it ends for being a facelift for the system itself that allows dissidence in predetermined and solipsistic places: the classroom, the museum, the exhibition hall… Feminism knows a lot about that, deactivated when it becomes “gender studies”.

Although it is laudable that institutions such as the Reina Sofía have made an effort in recent years to ensure that “inside” reaches “outside” and “outside” reaches “inside” with projects such as the Museum Located, as long as there is control of backpacks and humidity, the border remains clear, the Moroccan writer Fatema Mernissi would say. It was announced by Lucy Lippard in the 1970s and put into practice by Griselda Pollock when she set out to write a feminist book that would be understood by her sister, her cousin, and her next-door neighbor. Does not all discourse lose its political efficacy if it is theorized excessively?

The dense and cumbersome nature of the exhibition brings to mind another thesis exhibition in this museum, ‘Principio Potosí’

It could be the main problem of this project: the theoretical density empties the content and builds parallel and paradoxical discourses —what is said, what is seen, what they tell us we have to see, what we need to be told to see it— . It happens during the itinerary, despite the adjusted explanations of one of the curators, Pablo Allepuz, a young and brilliant researcher who has joined the team last year. If, as another of the curators, Teresa Velázquez, said, there are alternative ways of visiting the exhibition, more sensorial, freer, more nomadic —Derrida would say—, and the theoretical proposal of the three axes does not correspond to the route, for Why such a closed commitment to enunciation?

The dense and cumbersome nature of the show brings to mind another thesis exhibition at the museum, Potosi Principle. Nor in machinations Artists fail, many are magnificent, such as Cian Dayrit or Rayyane Tabet, although the “Mediterranean” concept, so fashionable, has been understood in a lax way. Some are also old acquaintances from the latest Documenta or even from IVAM, like Tabet. In a room hidden behind worn curtains, we find ourselves face to face with the subtlety of Ismaïl Bahri and his transparent, radical cinema. Sitting alone in the room, far from the texts, John Giorno, poet underground and friend of Warhol, and his toll-free number. The reward could not be more annoying for the system in its fragile precariousness: on the other side, just reading a poem. I would call this “care”, the latest rhetorical acquisition.

In Bahri’s work, a phrase remains suspended, almost a premonition: “The people are exhausted.” Maybe it is before so much french theory and need fresh air. Perhaps, as MoMA has just done, the Reina Sofía urgently needs a telephone from which they can read us a simple poem again, as Giorno did in 1968. It wouldn’t be bad.

‘Machinations’. Reina Sofia Museum. Madrid. Until August 28.

