The world was shocked when a woman aboard an American Airlines flight accused a passenger of being “not real”. Video of his reaction to what looked like an otherworldly being went viral around the world, beginning a series of theories that explain what really happened.

The individual in question was wearing a green jacket and in one of the videos shows something strange in his eyeswhich has led some people to theorize that it could be a “reptilian“.

In a video shared on TikTok, an alleged witness to the incident claimed that the “not real” passenger blinked peculiarlynot from top to bottom, but from one side to the other, as reptiles would.

The discussion about what happened on this flight has broken out on TikTok. Some hold the theory about what the woman was accusing a flight attendant of being “not real” with his way of actinginstead of addressing a reptilian passenger.

Others suggest that the woman could be experiencing an episode of paranoid schizophreniaa chronic mental disorder that affects a person’s thinking, emotions, and behavior.

What is paranoid schizophrenia?

Paranoid schizophrenia is characterized by the presence of positive symptoms, such as delusions and hallucinationsand a predominant pattern of paranoid thinking.

During an episode of paranoid schizophreniathe symptoms can be significantly aggravated, resulting in an impairment in the person’s daily functioning.

Characteristic symptoms of an episode of paranoid schizophrenia include: persecutory delusions, where the person has the false belief that they are being persecuted, watched or conspired against him. Also hallucinations may occur auditory, where the person hears voices that do not exist and that can be threatening or critical.

In addition to delusions and hallucinations, other symptoms may be seen during an episode of paranoid schizophrenia, such as changes in thinking and language, difficulties carrying out daily activities, social and emotional withdrawal, and difficulties in expressing and understanding of emotions.

It’s important to put attention on paranoid schizophrenia it is a complex disorder and each person may experience episodes differently.

He treatment for paranoid schizophrenia it generally includes antipsychotic medication, psychotherapeutic therapy, and social support, with the goal of reducing symptoms, improving functioning, and promoting the quality of life of the affected person.