S.Let’s imagine that after the federal election the Greens and the Union parties want to form the new federal government together. Could Hans-Georg Maaßen, who has a good chance of winning a direct mandate in Thuringia for the CDU, elect a Chancellor or even just a Vice Chancellor Annalena Baerbock? Maaßen said: “In my opinion, the Greens are the most dangerous party in the Bundestag” – also more dangerous than the AfD. He made this statement on March 27th in the second edition of a television program set up for him called “Maassen’s weekly review”. Naturally, the program does not broadcast the public service broadcasting that is obliged to be neutral, nor does one of the stations of the private television set up in the era of Chancellor Helmut Kohl. You can only see them on the Internet, on a YouTube channel in the alternative media landscape on the right-hand side.

Patrick Bahners Features correspondent in Cologne and responsible for “humanities”.

How did Maaßen justify his judgment on the Greens? In his view, the dangerous thing is that “they represent a neo-socialist or eco-socialist policy that is devoid of any reality and which in any case leads us further into the abyss”. So we are no longer just on the brink of the abyss, but already on the way into the abyss after Germany was ruled for sixteen years by a Christian Democratic Chancellor without a Green Federal Minister. “Eco-socialism” – that looks like a catchphrase that one could also encounter in an editorial in “Welt”. The accusation that the green program is unrealistic is also common. The urgency of Maassen’s warning arises from his view of how close the Greens’ ideas are to their realization, regardless of the outcome of the federal election. In the Covid 19 crisis, Maaßen explained on March 27, the Greens have become even more dangerous. One has to fear that “the crisis will be used by people like the World Economic Forum or by globalists or by neo-socialists as an opportunity to establish a socialist or communist form of society”.