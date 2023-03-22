As far as we are concerned, this Theon ITA001 can at least compete with a gem from Singer.

Now that Porsches are bigger, wider, heavier and more luxurious than ever, the market for 911 restomods is also growing. That is an old Porsche 911 with the experience of an old 911, but with the bragging rights of a new one. Exactly what you want.

There are several companies that are concerned with making a 964 look older, while many things are more modern.

In addition to DP Engineering, Ruf and Singer, there is also Theon Design. This residual mud from Deddington hard at work. This is their latest project, the Theon Design ITA001.

Once a 964

It once was a 964, but there is no sign of it anymore. The car looks like a late ’60s 911. Very, very cool of course. Despite the classic looks, the entire body is made of carbon fiber. Of course ‘bare’ carbon is all the rage, but this is cooler. The car is made of carbon, but it is not for sale. Very very cool.

Not only the body of this Porsche is lighter, at Theon they have also done their best to make the car as light as possible. Even the wiring harness has been made lighter than standard!

No idea what the original weighs, but it indicates that they have gone very far with the Theon Design ITA001. In total, the car weighs exactly 1,152 kilograms. That is not an empty weight, but simply with all fluids on board. Impressive.

Power Theon ITA001

We can probably say the same about the acceleration. Because under the hood is an air-cooled four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine. The base of the block comes from the Carrera RS 3.8.

Unlike other products from Theon Design, the ITA001 does not have a mechanical turbo. The block has been tickled, so that 400 hp is ready at 7,500 rpm. The maximum torque is 427 Nm, which is only released at 6,250 rpm.

The (particularly rare) transmission comes from a Carrera RS 3.8 993, as do the brakes and limited slip differential. Everything in the interior has also been reupholstered, of course.

There are completely new Recaros and the rear seat is based on that of the 928. Despite the classic looks, there is Bluetooth, as well as six Focal speakers. The price is unknown, but this can’t possibly be a bargain.

Oh, and this is what it sounds like:

