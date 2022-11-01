Jubilation and zambombas for Lula’s victory in Brazil (to which I join) when Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro meet in Caracas and the five largest economies in our America boast democratically elected leftist governments.

Half a century ago, that political map, made of lines, grids and shadings that interrogate the disturbing infographic of our democracies, would have been unthinkable.

Three of our nations are already, don’t forget, described in the neighborhood, now without much hesitation, as dictatorships that are only so-called leftist. Four years ago, on these dates, on October 31, Teodoro Petkoff died in Caracas at the age of 87, victim of an evil that in the last days of the politician, thinker and editor erased from his sight the world in which I still live. .

Today I miss my friend and I wonder what he would say in this scenario who, still in times of Soviet immobility of the Brezhnev era, had the moral courage to criticize weapons, repudiate all Stalinism and advocate, in word and facts, an urgent and still very problematic idea in our region: that of a democratic socialism.

Shortly after Teodoro died, and aware of the honorable privanza in which he had me, the Venezuelan writer and radio broadcaster César Miguel Rondón interviewed me from Miami, where he lives. He asked me the question that has disturbed everyone who, in his lifetime, knew Teodoro: why would someone with such timely visionary ideas, someone with indisputable personal charisma, someone come to count on the complicit enthusiasm of Gabriel García Márquez to the point of that, in 1972, Gabo earmarked all the money from the “Rómulo Gallegos” award – $100,000 at the time – as a contribution to the party that, founded around Teodoro, won over the fervor of progressive Venezuelan youth critical of the Stalinist left in At that time, why, I repeat, could he never sufficiently inflame the imagination of his compatriots, amass a majority and attain the presidency of Venezuela?

I was not taken by surprise, in truth it was the question that should be asked, the one that my entire generation had been asking for a long time. I did not have the answer and, soon enough, I only managed to stutter conventional “wisdom” about the crushing weight of the bipartisan machinery of the seventies and the solvent effect that the perks of the populist petrostate had on the population that hunts for oil rent in Saudi Venezuela. Much of what I said still seems indisputable to me, but it is not the whole truth.

The truth—a large part of it—is that the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the group founded by Petkoff, succumbed to the incentives for corruption generated by the boom that followed the Kippur War in 1973.

A party originally made up of former cadres of the Communist Party went in a few years from being the very occasional supporter of the balance in the parliamentary debates of the seventies, to a third actor, less and less discordant, of a government clientelistic system that entered into terminal crisis with the bloody riots of the Caracazoin 1989. Factions arose in the process.

All of them denounced the perversions of the so-called “real socialism”, almost all of them were members of a social democracy conceived in abstract as “advanced”, some of them were in favor of merging without pretense with Acción Democrática, the party that had been Rómulo Betancourt’s, and now Carlos Andrés Pérez’s. With notable exceptions, legislators, mayors and governors, who initially aroused hopes of a moral regeneration of public management, became, in the eyes of the common, indistinguishable from those of the mediocre and corrupt bipartisanship against which they rose up in the seventies.

I am talking about the same party for which Teodoro was a parliamentarian in successive legislatures and a presidential candidate on two occasions, the last in 1983. With each election, the disfavor of the electorate grew until finally running aground in what a satirist called “the historical 5 percent” of the MAS.

Forming part of an unlikely MAS coalition and a fragment of Christian democracy, Teodoro supported the candidacy of Christian Democrat Rafael Caldera in 1992, in whose government he held the ministry of economic planning. To his friends, who had not voted for the MAS for a long time, that seemed like an anticlimactic ending to a unique political career. Only it wasn’t the end yet.

In the middle of that presidential period, Hugo Chávez obtained from Caldera the dismissal of the case for military rebellion against him and began an electoral campaign that would become overwhelming. In an assembly, the MAS leadership offered the support of him, who was rising rapidly in the polls: Hugo Chávez. The only voice against was Teodoro. When she pointed out Chávez’s authoritarian designs, the assembly became riotous. “I’ll wait for you at the drop off,” Teodoro responded to the boos. A few days later he resigned from the party he had founded 27 years earlier, thus dramatizing his disagreement.

A confessed admirer of Clint Eastwood’s gift for reinventing himself, and already bordering on 70 years old, he then arranged for himself a new trench: journalism. The barricade tabloid he founded in 2000, As it is, It stood out from the first day due to a novelty: the opposition editorial completely occupied its front page. Since As it isnot only daily opposed the authoritarian drift of Chavismo, but also, and with equal boldness, the opposition’s coup-mongering misguidance.

In 2015, he was awarded the Ortega y Gasset Prize in Spain for “the extraordinary personal evolution that has led him from his beginnings as a guerrilla to becoming a symbol of democratic resistance.” In an era like the one that has touched us, of existential conflict between tyranny and freedom, Teodoro’s legacy, now imperishable, is much more valuable for our America than the improbable memory of the presidency that he never achieved.