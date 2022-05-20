Theodora Foundation donates smiles, dreams and listening to around 1,900 children every year

Play, listen, escape for children hospitalized in the departments of Cardiology and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, High Intensity Surgery (Neurosurgery, ENT and maxillofacial plastic surgery) and Plaster Room. Theodora Foundation since 1995 he has been working in Italy with the special visits of Doctor Sogni, professional artists, hired and specifically trained by the Foundation to work in pediatric wards of high complexity in synergy with hospital staff, as part of an integrated care process for the young patient.

THE Doctor Dreams have been present at the Regina Margherita since 2001, but they had had to interrupt their visits in 2020 due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, i Doctor Dreams And Theodora they continued to be alongside children and their families through virtual visits, tales on the phone, games via video link.

“Since 2001, every year we have been alongside 1870 young hospital patients Queen Margherita. With the pandemic, face-to-face visits have been suspended. Returning is a great joy for all of us. We bring awareness, creativity and what we have learned over the last two years to the ward, which makes our model of care a point of reference in the sector “he comments Emanuela Basso PetrinoChief Executive Officer of FTheodora wave.

“Today we are back after more than two years in the wards of the Regina Margherita in Turin. Big thanks and smiles with virtual hugs from all the staff of the various departments, with a few tears and many sighs of joy for our return. For us too. , moments of emotion and joy, compensated and renewed by the encounter with hospitalized children “adds the Doctor Soap Opera.

Who is Theodora Foundation

The mission of Theodora Foundation is to bring moments of play, listening and escape to children with special visits by Doctor Dreamsprofessional artists, hired and specifically trained by the Foundation to operate in highly complex pediatric hospital wards in synergy with hospital staff, as part of an integrated care process for the young patient.

In Italy, Theodora Foundation began its activity in 1995: today it is present in 45 pediatric wards of 17 hospitals in 11 Italian cities with 29 Dottor Sogni and every year brings smiles to over 35,000 children. Theodora takes care of the selection of Doctor Dreams, she finances their initial training, refresher seminars, constant psychological counseling, she organizes their activities, ensuring the high quality level of visits. The activity of Dottor Sogni is completely free for hospitals and, of course, for the families of young patients.

Who are Doctor Dreams

I’m professional artists (theater, street theater, mime actors) hired and specifically trained by the Foundation to work in the pediatric hospital sector. THE Doctor Dreams they work on emotions and take care of the healthy part of the child through four different programs visit like the individual visit to the ward: Doctor Sogni visits each child aiming to create a relationship of trust with the little patient, based on the acceptance of emotions.

Or again surgical accompaniment: the Doctor Dreams accompanies the child who is about to undergo surgery and his family from the moment of waiting before the surgery until awakening with the aim of easing anxieties and lowering the “pre and post traumatic” stress level of the patient and parents.

Third point the “Pediatric Hospice“: Doctor Sogni’s visit is part of the path of palliative care dedicated to small chronic and incurable patients. Doctor Sogni accompanies and supports children and their families to improve their quality of life.

Another fundamental service is the “Obstetrics and neonatal pathology“: Doctor Sogni’s intervention consists in offering concrete support to the pregnant woman, the newborn and the entire family nucleus, favoring the emotional relationship between the mother and the newborn in situations of neonatal pathology and beyond.

THE Doctor Dreams they are paid employees of the Foundation which ensures compliance with the rules of hours, hygiene, privacy and any other procedure required by the individual department. To ensure the high quality of visits, each Doctor Dreams receives a rigorous and articulated initial training, as well as continuous training, to which is added periodic psychological supervision conducted by a therapist experienced in the management of social and health workers and prevention of bourn out.

