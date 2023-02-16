More important than a passport to the seventeenth-century traveler was a document that testified to his reliability. In 1616, nineteen-year-old Theodoor Rombouts (1597-1637) had such a certificate drawn up by a notary in his native Antwerp. It mentions, among other things, that he is a good Catholic with no criminal record. Rombouts was about to leave ‘to visit countries and learn languages’. However, the main reason for going on the road is not mentioned: Rombouts had been apprenticed to established Antwerp painters since he was eleven and went on a journey to study works of art and, if possible, to work for foreign clients. Apparently a young artist was less confidence-inspiring to gatekeepers, ferrymen or innkeepers than a well-behaved language student.

As for many of his colleagues, Rombout’s main destination was Italy. In Rome he became acquainted not only with the art of Antiquity and the Renaissance, but also with that of his own time. The reputation of the recently deceased painter Caravaggio had spread quickly in Italy and beyond, and Northern artists were eager to draw inspiration from his work. While a lot of attention has already been paid to Utrecht ‘caravaggists’ such as Hendrick ter Brugghen and Gerard van Honthorst, this applies much less to the Flemish Theodoor Rombouts. The exhibition that the MSK Gent is dedicating to him is therefore the first major overview of his work. Some 25 of Rombouts’ intriguing paintings are presented in an illuminating manner alongside work by Italian and northern Caravaggio followers and, in one case, with a painting attributed to the master himself.

Theodore Rombouts, The lute playerc. 1625. Oil on canvas. Photo The John G. Johnson Collection, Philadelphia Museum of Art

Cheating

This also shows the difficulty of characterizing a painter as a Caravaggist. This term is generally used for artists who choose one or more aspects of Caravaggio’s highly innovative work at the time: his dramatic light-dark effects, for example, or the very finely and colorfully painted scenes of musicians or pub life, with false fortune tellers or fraudulent schemes. card players. Rombouts mainly took over that theme and colorful design, as in a beautiful Card playing company (1627-1628), with five elegantly dressed figures around a table. An unsuspecting young man gets his cards checked by an older man in pince-nez, who of course colludes with the burly soldier in the foreground, with his wide-brimmed hat, metal chestpiece, and rapier at the hip.

But Rombouts is by no means always indebted to Caravaggio. One of his most attractive works is one Lute player (c. 1625), seated behind a table with a decorated red cloth and a music book. The composition is a distant echo of a Caravaggio painting. But while he chose a young lad with seductively sagging robes, Rombouts painted a grown man, in a green suit and with a plumed velvet cap. He looks at us somewhat caught with wide eyes in a wrinkled face. And where with Caravaggio, in addition to the music book, other musical instruments are on the table, with the Antwerp painter these are a much more prosaic pipe and tankard.

A painting in which Caravaggio’s example can be found even further is a representation of the five senses, almost three meters wide (c. 1632). The composition of five folksy figures, each depicting one of the senses with attributes such as a lute, a pipe and a glass of wine, is more in line with the lively style with broad brush strokes of painters such as Rubens and Van Dyck, who in those years dominated in Antwerp. The painting was made for Antoon Triest, the art-loving bishop of Ghent who often acted as the painter’s patron. Another relationship with the city that the Antwerp resident Rombouts is now honoring with an exhibition is the enormous canvas Allegory of the alderman’s court of Gedele (1627): an intricate classicist composition with many figures praising the court in question, the care of orphans it looked after, and especially the city of Ghent.

Atelier Theodoor Rombouts, At the tooth extractor1628. Oil on canvas. Photo Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, photo Cedric Verhels

At the tooth extractor

After being away from home for eight years, Theodoor Rombouts returned to Antwerp in 1624, where he would die in 1637 at the age of only 40. Shortly after his return, he created a genre piece in which a Caravaggist composition and motifs blend with a typically Northern attention to narrative elements and the detailed rendering of individual objects, and perhaps a reference to the painter himself. At the tooth extractor (1625) shows a full composition with a dentist who roughly relieves a patient of a rotten tooth, with bystanders gesticulating and, again, looking through spectacles, as they would with Caravaggio. But Rombouts’ portrayal does not show the realistic drama of his own version of the theme that hangs next to it. For the Antwerp resident, attention is drawn to the unreliability of the physician with his quasi-official diplomas with wax seals between the dental instruments on the table. Around his neck he wears a chain with teeth pulled out like lurid trophies; his gaze is brutally directed at the viewer.

It has been assumed that the painter portrayed himself in the figure of the tooth-puller: after all, like the quack, the painter, who depicts a world that does not really exist, is an impostor. In a way, this ironic association illustrates the development of the fresh boy who in 1616, with a notarial deed in his pocket, left home and hearth to learn languages ​​and see the world. When he returned home he was an accomplished painter: an unreliable subject for the dry stubble, for the good listener a craftsman who plays a trick with reality at will.

Visual arts Theodore Rombouts. Virtuoso of Flemish Caravaggism. Until 23/4 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Ghent. Inc: mskgent.be ●●●●●

