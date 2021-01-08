Théo Chaigneau Housekeeper in a holiday center (Les Deux-Alpes, Isère)

Among seasonal mountain employees like Theo, 24, the announcement of an extension of the closure of ski lifts did not surprise. “I’m not sure we’re opening the season. I am waiting for the end of January to advise: I will perhaps leave Deux-Alpes and return to my parents. The last deadlines that our employer gave us was January 20, to start working, and January 24, for an opening to the public. Since Wednesday evening (and the government announcement – Editor’s note), we have not had no feedback. “ The young man, who has worked here for five years, was hired and housed during the All Saints holidays, and until the end of November, in the UCPA center. But since then, he no longer benefits from the benefits in kind linked to his position: accommodation and advantageous catering prices, because the center is closed. “I started my contract for the winter season from December 18 until the end of March, but I only touch partial unemployment. I have credits to honor. So, to pay my rent, it’s quite complicated. ” In this very touristy resort, it is difficult to find accommodation at an affordable price and the young man had to settle for a shared apartment in very poor condition, while waiting to learn more about his fate.

In view of the multiplication of contaminations, the opening of the domain seems to be moving away. While he was planning to create his clothing brand thanks to his savings accumulated during his various seasonal contracts, as a skiman or even a ski clothing salesman, Theo despairs of a winter season that never really started. “Since the beginning of December, my savings have gone up in smoke, because of the cost of rent. ” J. B.