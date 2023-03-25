Maassen had barely started his show in Antwerp’s Arenberg Theater on Friday evening when a burst of laughter filled the room at a sexually tinted joke. The 56-year-old artist asked for silence after a child’s laughter could clearly be heard above the buzz.

“I have never heard anyone laugh like that,” said Maassen, who wanted to know whether a child was indeed broken because of his obscene joke. Once the child was spotted, Maassen wanted to know how old she was. “You are 3?” he replied. “I haven’t seen this in thirty years. This is really not possible.”

According to the comedian – who was only 10 minutes into his show Unknown terrain – there were ‘many more jokes like this coming’. The child and the supervisor subsequently left the room, someone from the audience confirms to this site.

“Report at the desk, ask for your money back, that will be all right,” the Eindhoven resident said. “But I’m not going to play like that.” After which he continued his performance. See also Record number of refugees: 100 million people fleeing wars and climate change

#Theo #Maassen #sends #toddler #performance #Youre #years